Ukraine conflict to drag on for years based on Korea scenario — Serbian president

BELGRADE, September 27. /TASS/. The Korea scenario will eventually be implemented to stop hostilities in the Ukraine conflict, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"Eventually, there will be peace, <...> so there is going to be intense fighting for every village and every city, which will get increasingly tough. The Korea scenario will be implemented based on the actual situation on the ground, which will remain in place for 10, 20, 30 or 50 years with no final solution in sight. This is the way South and North Korea were separated at some point, which used to be parts of the same state. <...> This is what the actual solution to the conflict in Ukraine will be like," he told Informer TV.

Vucic pointed out that major US opinion polls had put the Ukraine conflict in ninth place in the top ten important issues. "America will continue to stubbornly oppose Russia in Ukraine but it will also protect its own interests. It was stupid to underestimate the Russian army. Besides, they (Western countries - TASS) also underestimated the Russian economy, which has not felt the impact [of sanctions]," the Serbian leader noted.

He added that Donald Trump would try to find a peaceful solution to the issue if he was elected US president.

Earlier, Vucic stated that only constructive dialogue and diplomatic steps could help resolve the conflict around Ukraine. In his view, the events in Ukraine are slowly but surely pushing the world towards disaster.