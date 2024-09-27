Kiev's 2025 arms deliveries at risk due to lack of money from allies — news agency

NEW YORK, September 27. /TASS/. Ukraine may not receive Western weapons in 2025 as Kiev's allies struggle to find funds, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, some allies are experiencing difficulties with financing and others are refusing to increase financial aid to Kiev. Most of these Western pledges are related to providing Ukraine with a 50 billion dollar loan from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Kiev's allies are "still haggling over the final details of that deal," and the US is trying to prevent Hungary from blocking EU efforts to do so. The final amount may not be enough if no agreement is reached, the news agency pointed out.

But even if such an agreement is reached, 50 billion dollars is "still not enough to support Ukraine’s needs through another year" of conflict, sources said.

G7 leaders at a summit in Italy on June 13 reached an agreement on the allocation of 50 billion dollars to Ukraine at the expense of profits from frozen Russian assets until the end of 2024. The text said that Russian sovereign assets under the jurisdiction of Western financial institutions will be frozen until Russia completes the special operation and "pays damages." On June 14, a representative of the Washington administration said at a briefing that Ukraine could consider the 50 billion dollar loan from the G7 countries as a grant and would not have to repay anything.