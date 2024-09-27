Dagestan declares Saturday day of mourning for victims of explosion at gas station

MAKHACHKALA, September 28. /TASS/. Dagestani authorities declared September 28 a day of mourning for the victims of the explosion at a gas station in the suburbs of Makhachkala.

"A decision was made to declare September 28 a day of mourning in Dagestan. Once again I express my condolences to the people who are now dealing with grief at home. I understand that there are no words that can take away the pain of losing the most dear and beloved people. But I want you to know that we are with you and will support you in everything," the region's head, Sergey Melikov, said on Telegram.

State flags will be lowered throughout the region. Cultural institutions and TV and radio companies will cancel all entertainment events and programs. Melikov also instructed the government to take the necessary measures to provide assistance to the families of the victims.

A gas station exploded on Friday evening in the suburbs of Makhachkala. According to the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, 10 people were killed, including two children, and 11 others suffered injuries.