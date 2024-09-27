Russia's Su-35 backs up jets striking Ukrainian hardware, facilities in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Su-35S fighter jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces provided cover for aviation and helicopters targeting Ukraine's military hardware and facilities in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

It noted that the crew and fighter pilots performed routine missions in the Kursk Region's border areas.

"During combat missions, Su-35S fighter crews patrolled the assigned area and provided cover for bomber and attack aircraft, as well as army aviation helicopters, during air strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and equipment," the ministry stated.