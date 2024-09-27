Belarus to produce own mobile phone — Lukashenko

MINSK, September 27. /TASS/. Belarus is going to create a mobile phone with its own software, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated during his visit to the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radioelectronics (BSUIR).

"You see, gadgets are now being used as weapons. So, this is a matter of national security," the BelTA news agency quoted the Belarusian president as saying.

Lukashenko emphasized that many Belarusian enterprises have renewed their material base, paving the way for the country to produce modern buses and electric buses, cars, tractors and combines, which rival international brands in their quality. "And we will make the domestic mobile phone everyone is now talking about," Lukashenko emphasized.

"We have made achievements in microelectronics, even created our own laptop, made strides in the areas of information technology, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology. That is just a small part of it. The country is developing, as are its people," the president noted.