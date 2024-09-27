FACTBOX: What is known about gas station explosion near Makhachkala

MAKHACHKALA, September 27. /TASS/. A gas station has blown up outside Makhachkala, the capital of Russia’s North Caucasus region of Dagestan, the blast left five people dead and ten more injured, the region’s Interior Ministry said.

A child is among the fatalities, the regional Health Ministry informed.

TASS has complied the key facts about the incident.

Circumstances of the incident

An explosion rocked a gas station near Makhachkala, in the Karabudakhkent district, the mayor’s office said.

The fire, which broke out after the blast at the gas station, engulfed an area of 5000 square meters, the Emergencies Ministry said.

The building of the gas station was destroyed, and two cars and a truck were damaged.

According to operational services, people may be under the rubble after the explosion at the gas station.

Power facilities were damaged in the surrounding area and power outages are reported in nearby districts, the Dagenergo company, a branch of the ‘Rosseti - North Caucasus’, wrote on its Telegram channel.

Casualties

Dagestan’s Interior Ministry said that five people died in the explosion, and ten more were injured.

A child is among the fatalities, Dagestan’s Acting Health Minister Yaroslav Glazov said.

Surgeons of Makhachkala’s City Hospital operated on one of the injured people, his condition is not life-threatening.

Authorities’ response

Ten ambulances were dispatched to the scene to help the injured people.

The authorities will provide support to those who were injured in the explosion at the gas station, Dagestan’s head Sergey Melikov said.

A criminal case was initiated on a count of negligence in providing services to consumers that results in the death of two or more individuals, the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said.