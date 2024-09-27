Georgia vows to keep outside forces from meddling in election — authorities

TBILISI, September 27. /TASS/. The Georgian authorities will prevent external forces from interfering in the results of the parliamentary elections to be held on October 26, Givi Mikanadze from the Georgian Dream faction said at a briefing.

"The authorities, together with the majority of society, will not give anyone the opportunity to <...> [take] even a single illegal step. It is up to the Georgian people to decide what the next four years of development will be like and who to trust. No foreign state, no other force has the right to do so. We will not give them the satisfaction of interfering or influencing the results of the elections in any way," Mikanadze said.

The politician added that the ratings of the Georgian opposition are extremely low. Knowing this, other countries are looking for some way to give them a boost. "External forces fully realize that the opposition is barely hanging on. Thus, some statements are made, hearings are held, acts are initiated in order to inject new life into this opposition and get the people to come over to [the opposition's] side. However, this is fruitless and counterproductive," he concluded.

Georgia will hold parliamentary elections on October 26. The ruling Georgian Dream party, which has been in power for 12 years, will seek a fourth consecutive victory. Its main rival is the United National Movement party. The party will need to pass the five percent threshold to enter parliament. The Georgian Dream is running on a platform of peace, and its leaders claim that the opposition, should they come to power, will open a second front in the Georgian-Russian confrontation.