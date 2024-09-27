Harris, Zelensky discuss support to Ukrainian energy system — White House

WASHINGTON, September 27. /TASS/. US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris discussed military aid to the Kiev government and US support of the Ukrainian energy system with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, the White House said in a statement.

"The Vice President expressed her unwavering commitment to stand with Ukraine," the statement says.

Apart from that, Zelensky and Harris discussed "the importance of continued, strong US support for Ukraine," as well as "President Zelensky’s plans for victory, and efforts to secure a just and lasting peace based on the will of the people of Ukraine and the UN Charter."

They also addressed "the latest developments on the battlefield, and ongoing US military assistance to Ukraine, including President Biden’s major announcements today."

"Building on previous discussions, the Vice President welcomed continued progress by Ukraine on rule of law reforms and anti-corruption efforts, and they discussed continued US support for bolstering Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure after renewed attacks from Russia," the White House said.

US President Joe Biden made the decision to announce $8 billion in military aid during Zelensky’s visit to the US capital.