Iran to take measures following Israeli strike on Beirut — president

DUBAI, September 27. /TASS/. Iran will take appropriate measures following the Israeli air strike on Hezbollah's underground headquarters in southern Beirut, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will take measures in connection with the latest crime of the Zionists (Israel) and will always be on the side of the Lebanese people and the axis of resistance," the Iranian president said in a statement, the Tasnim news agency reported.

Pezeshkian expressed condolences to the families of all people killed and injured in the strike and called the incident a war crime, which "once more exposed the terrorist nature of this regime.".