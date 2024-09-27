Russian stock indices in the green as Friday’s trading closes

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices were in the green at the end of the trading session on the Moscow Exchange on Friday.

The MOEX index rose by 1.02% to 2,858.56 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went up by 0.69%, to 971.29 points. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate rose by 0.8% in a day, to 13,281 rubles.

"After a neutral start to trading, the Russian stock indices switched to moderate growth. The MOEX index mainly moved in the middle of the range of 2,800 - 2,900 points. The ruble's losses on the currency market increased, oil prices slowed their decline above $70 per barrel of Brent," said Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

"The Russian stock market closed trading slightly up amid increased investor demand for second-tier stocks," noted Natalia Milchakova, leading analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

On Friday, the leaders of growth were shares of United Wagon Company (UWC) (+7.74%), Segezha (+4.14%), Ozon Holdings PLC (+3.39%), and Rusagro (+3.04%).

The leaders of decline were ordinary shares of Rostelecom (-4.9%), Mosenergo shares (-1.71%), preferred shares of Bashneft (-1.64%), stock prices of Pharmsintez (-1.13%) and ordinary shares of PhosAgro (-0.85%).

Forecast for Monday

According to the forecast of BCS World of Investments for September 30, if the market situation remains favorable and there are not any ‘surprises’ in terms of geopolitics, a smooth upward movement of the MOEX index with a target of 2,900 points is possible in the short term.

"The forecast for the yuan-to-ruble rate for the next week is 12.9-13.4, for the over-the-counter dollar rate - 91.5-93.5 rubles," Shepelev said.

Freedom Finance Global expects that the MOEX index will show fluctuations in the range of 2,800-2,900 points. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate is expected in the range of 13-13.4 rubles. On the over-the-counter market, the US dollar will trade in the range of 92-95 rubles, the euro will be in the range of 102-105 rubles.