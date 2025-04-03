OPEC+ monitoring committee to meet on April 5

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The OPEC+ Join Ministerial Monitoring Committee will meet as scheduled on April 5, two sources in delegations told TASS and the Russian government confirmed this piece of information.

Eight OPEC+ countries participating in voluntary oil production cuts met earlier today and decided to change the production schedule and boost oil production in May by 411,000 barrels daily from 135,000 barrels per day originally planned, OPEC said earlier on its website.

Representatives of OPEC+ countries usually analyze the oil market condition and give recommendations on the further policy of oil production at meetings of the committee.

The Russian government said in its press release in conclusion of the meeting of eight OPEC+ countries that the monitoring committee would hold its meeting on April 5. "The meeting of eight countries took place on the verge of the 59th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC+ countries, which is scheduled for April 5 in the videoconference mode," the government added.