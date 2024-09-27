Ukraine fires 28 UAVs at Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, September 27. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has attacked 26 settlements in the Belgorod Region, firing 28 drones over the past 24 hours, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, nine munitions and nine drones were fired at the settlements of Dubovoye, Malinovka, Razumnoye, Zhuravlevka, Krasny October, Petrovka, Solovyevka and Streletskoe in one shelling. Four UAVs were shot down by air defenses. One private house, a car, a garage, electricity and gas supply lines were damaged," he wrote.

In the Yakovlevsky district, the town of Stroitel was attacked by a fixed-wing UAV, which caused no damage. "In the Shebekinsky district, 11 munitions and nine UAVs were fired at the town of Shebekino, the settlement of Krasnoye, the villages of Bezlyudovka, Belyanka, Murom and Sereda during three shelling rounds. Three UAVs were shot down," the governor said, adding that a car was burned down, while two private houses and three outbuildings were damaged.

Ten munitions and a drone were fired at two settlements in the Volokonovsky district, no consequences occurred there. In the Grayvoronsky district, four settlements came under attack with 11 munitions and two drones. No damage or casualties were reported.

In the Krasnoyaruzsky district, eight munitions and four drones were fired at the settlements of Prilesye, Grafovka and Kolotilovka in three shelling rounds. In Grafovka, a tractor hit an explosive device, which damaged the vehicle. The farm of Vershina in the Prokhorovsky district was attacked by a UAV, which caused no consequences.

In the Borisovsky district, five rounds of ammunition were fired at the village of Kazachye-Rudchenskoye, with no casualties reported. A UAV was shot down by air defenses over the Valuysky district. No damage was reported there.