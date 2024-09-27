The West's climate agenda would lead to death of Global South’s economy — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The West's climate agenda imposed on the world will lead to the death of the economies of the countries of the global South, it is necessary to create a new industry that will lead to growth, Russia’s First Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin said during the Russian Energy Week.

"The main task we have to pursue is to prevent our economies from perishing on the way to a bright ‘green’ future. And what is now being offered to us in the West as the main agenda will lead to none of our economies reaching that bright green future. This is unfair and unacceptable. That is why we are going to take a creative path, create a new industry based on the climate, but one that will lead to growth," he said.

In its energy strategy, Russia will take into account those measures that will not put significant pressure on the country's development potential, Sorokin added.

Improving energy efficiency has great potential, he noted. For example, the potential for reducing emissions in Russia through energy saving reaches 20-30%.