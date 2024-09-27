EU fears world war, interested in Brazil-China peace plan — newspaper

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 27. /TASS/. The EU countries are interested in peace plan of China and Brazil, because they fear the outbreak of world war due to the conflict in Ukraine, the Brazilian newspaper O Globo wrote citing sources in European governments.

According to them, officials from a number of countries, including EU members, contacted Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The EU representatives were "interested in the Chinese-Brazilian proposal," the newspaper stressed.

"The main point is not to talk about leadership. In this matter, it is important not to allow the two wars (the conflicts in Ukraine and between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas - TASS) to turn into global ones," the newspaper quotes them as saying.

Earlier, the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Lin Jian said that more than 110 countries support the peace plan for Ukraine, that was proposed by China and Brazil.

In May, following consultations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the special representative of the Brazilian president Celso Amorim published a joint six-point statement. It says that dialogue and negotiations are the only way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. China and Brazil proposed "at an appropriate time" to hold an international peace conference "with the equal participation of all parties and a discussion of peace plans." In September, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia welcomes the Chinese-Brazilian peace initiative.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky harshly criticized the plan of Brazil and China and called it "destructive." In response, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Zelensky cannot criticize their peace initiatives, since it is the West that will decide for Kiev.