Agreement between Russia, Congo on pipeline construction to be signed tomorrow — minister

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The agreement on construction of an oil product pipeline in the Republic of Congo will be signed tomorrow, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"I think they [representatives of the two countries - TASS] are going to sign tomorrow. We have been very happy to hear that the Russian government decided to approve the project," the minister said.

The Russian government approved earlier the draft intergovernmental agreement on construction of the Pointe Noire - Lutete - Maloukou-Trechot oil product pipeline in the Republic of Congo and entrusted the Ministry of Energy with participation of the Foreign Ministry to hold negotiations with the Congolese side and sign the document.