Africa eyes Russia’s participation in construction of fertilizer plants — Energy Chamber

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. African countries are interested in participation of Russian companies in construction of fertilizer plants on the continent, NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber, told TASS on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"We are working on building plants to produce fertilizers so we can do without food security issues," he said.

The seventh international forum Russian Energy Week is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government, the Russian Energy Ministry and the Moscow government. TASS is the forum’s information partner.