Discord faces fine of up to $42,864 for violating the law on self-regulation

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Discord messenger faces a fine of up to 4 mln rubles ($42,864) for violating the self-regulated management law, the Tagansky court of Moscow, which received the corresponding protocol on the administrative offence, reported on its website.

"The court received a protocol under Part 2 of Article 13.50 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation (repeated failure of the owner of a social network to fulfil the obligation to monitor and (or) take measures to restrict access to information) in connection with Discord. The court hearing is scheduled for September 30 at 12:40 Moscow time," the statement said. According to the article, legal entities can be fined up to 4 mln rubles ($42,864).

Since February 2021, Russia has had a law on self-regulation of social networks, which requires platforms to independently identify and block illegal content.

Discord is a messenger with VoIP and videoconferencing support designed for use by various interest groups. In 2023, the messenger was fined 6 mln rubles ($64,295) by a Moscow judge for failing to remove pornographic images involving minors.