Russia, Belarus to link border cities by railroads — Russian Deputy PM

MINSK, September 27. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus will set up the railroad service between border cities, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters after the meeting of the High Level Group of the Union State Council of Ministers.

"The meeting today certainly covered issues of strengthening transport connectivity of our countries within the Union State framework. We paid very much attention to the issue of developing the railway service between our countries, the railroad service of border areas in the first instance," Overchuk said.

Such service "starts to be implemented" at present, the official said. "We exchanged opinions and see that large reserves exist in order to establish the railroad service between our major border centers," Overchuk noted. Smolensk, Pskov, Vitebsk, and other cities are among them, he added.