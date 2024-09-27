Russia highly values historical, fraternal ties with Turkmenistan — ambassador to Ashgabat

ASHGABAT, September 27. /TASS/. Russia places great value on its long-standing, fraternal ties with Turkmenistan, Russian Ambassador to Ashgabat Ivan Volynkin stated in a televised address on the occasion of Turkmenistan's Independence Day.

"We highly appreciate the historical, fraternal ties formed between Russia and Turkmenistan. We remember and honor the valor of Turkmen soldiers who shared all the hardships and sorrows during the Great Patriotic War, one of the most horrible yet heroic pages in the history of our peoples. The victory over Nazism was achieved thanks in large part to the genuine unity of the Soviet people," the message of the embassy’s press service quoting Volynkin’s words reads.

The diplomat expressed hope that in 2025, on the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the descendants of Soviet soldiers will manage to march together in the Immortal Regiment through the streets of Ashgabat and other cities of Turkmenistan. "By doing so, they will pay tribute to the fearlessness and tenacity of their great ancestors who brought long-awaited peace to the planet," the ambassador noted.

According to Volynkin, Moscow and Ashgabat have long shared warm, friendly relations based on strong traditions of respect and consideration of each other's interests. "Following the principles of the Declaration on Deepening Strategic Partnership signed in June 2022, our states have established a meaningful dialogue and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian and other spheres. This cooperation is built on the trusting relations between our heads of state, who meet regularly to discuss all areas of multifaceted interaction," Volynkin explained. He wished Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov good health, happiness and further success in their state activities. He also expressed the wishes of peace, well-being, and prosperity to the Turkmen people.

Turkmenistan celebrates the 33rd anniversary of its independence on September 27, an official public holiday in the country. Turkmenistan became a sovereign state in 1991, when the Supreme Soviet of the country adopted the constitutional law About Independence and Bases of a State System of Turkmenistan, following the results of the national referendum.