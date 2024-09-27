Russia sees interest in increasing gas supplies to Asia — Novak

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia is holding talks with certain countries on increasing natural gas supplies and sees the interest in material growth of exports to Asia, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya 1 television on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"Certainly, we see the interest. I reiterate this is the matter of fact because the economy is growing, accordingly, the needs for energy resources are also growing in this region," Novak said.

"We are proactively developing relations with countries of the Asia-Pacific Region at present and a number of large-scale projects on gas supplies to Asia is being implemented. Contracts, agreements on the increase of supplies were made with Kazakhstan, with Uzbekistan. The economy of countries of the Asia-Pacific Region is growing currently at a higher pace than in Europe," he added.