Russia to boost gasoline production by 4 mln tons — Novak

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia will scale up gasoline production by 4 mln metric tons and diesel fuel - by 30 mln metric tons in coming years, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with Rossiya 1 television on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"We always assume our prices should not grow above inflation. This was already been in place during many years before and such task is also set for the future. We expect in several years to come that about 4 mln metric tons of gasoline and about 30 mln metric tons of diesel fuel will be additionally produced. This is an effort underway to support the domestic market and export shipments," the official said.

The government has taken all the required measures to provide the market with required volumes of petroleum products, Novak noted. "Oil depots, retail sites are operating; prices are stable. The sufficient quantity of inventories was formed - about 1.9 mln metric tons of gasoline and 3 mln metric tons of diesel fuel. This is slightly more than in the last year. The situation will be stable. And we do not see any risks," he added.