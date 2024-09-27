US de-facto became party to conflict in Ukraine — Russian ambassador

WASHINGTON, September 27. /TASS/. In its desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the US administration has de-facto turned into a party to the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador in the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

"The United States, by providing assistance to Ukrainian Nazis and inciting them to criminal provocations such as the invasion of the Kursk region, has long become a de facto party to the conflict. They seek to distort the truth with statements that Russia does not want peace and has not tried to achieve it. However, it is Washington that needs hatred and combat clashes between fraternal peoples. For one purpose only - the strategic defeat of our country," the diplomat said in a statement, published on the Russian embassy’s Telegram channel.

"We call on American politicians to come to their senses. To understand that the Russian Federation will never back down from the demand to take into account its national interests. As history has proven, missiles and bombs will not break us. Terrorists and fascists will be destroyed, and our land will be liberated," Antonov added.

A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6. A federal level state of emergency is in effect there. The residents of border areas are being evacuated to safety. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 17,400 troops and 130 tanks since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region. The operation to wipe out the Ukrainian incursion is continuing.