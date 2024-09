TEL AVIV, September 27. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has struck Hezbollah’s headquarters in the Lebanese capital, the army said in a statement.

"A short while ago, the IDF conducted a precise strike on the Central Headquarters of the Hezbollah terror organization, embedded under residential buildings in the heart of the Dahieh in Beirut," the statement reads.

A TASS correspondent reported earlier that at least ten missile strikes had taken place.