Bigger number of nuclear countries raises risks of nuclear weapons use — IAEA chief

NEW YORK, September 27. /TASS/. The growth in the number of countries possessing nuclear weapons is likely to increase the risk of their use, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in an interview to the UN News portal.

"Imagine our world with all these tensions, where you have 15, 18, 20 countries with nuclear weapons. Nuclear weapons use would most probably happen," he said.

In his words, certain countries are trying to normalize the conversation of nuclear weapons and their proliferation, and it is the duty of the IAEA to prevent it.