Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah not hurt in Israeli attack — TV

BEIRUT, September 27. /TASS/. Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of the Hezbollah Shia movement, was not hurt in Israel’s attack on the group’s underground headquarters in Beirut, Al Hadath TV reports, citing sources.

Hezbollah sources confirmed that "Sheikh Nasrallah is safe and sound." The broadcaster added that the movement’s leadership would make a statement on Israel’s act of aggression against Lebanon in the coming hours.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency, in turn, confirmed that the Hezbollah leader was alive "and in a safe place."

Al Hadath said, citing Israeli sources, that the attack on the Hezbollah headquarters involved powerful aerial bombs designed to hit bunkers. At least six buildings collapsed at the site of the strike. According to preliminary reports, the attack caused numerous casualties.

The airstrike came during a Hezbollah leadership meeting where Sheikh Nasrallah could have been present.