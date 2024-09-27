{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Zelensky to leave US without permission to attack Russia with Western weapons — newspaper

According to the report, "no shift in Washington’s stance on the use of the long-range missiles was announced"

LONDON, September 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will return from the United States without achieving the lifting of a ban on strikes deep into Russia with Western weapons, The Times reported.

The newspaper pointed out that during a meeting with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Ukrainian leader personally asked to lift restrictions on strikes with British Storm Shadow and American ATACMS missiles on Russia. However, "no shift in Washington’s stance on the use of the long-range missiles was announced," the newspaper said.

Instead, according to The Times, Democratic presidential candidate Harris, standing next to Zelensky, began talking about her political rival in the upcoming election, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov compared Zelensky's visit to the United States to a Hollywood show. He emphasized that under the applause of American politicians "the blood of soldiers and civilians will continue to pour" in Ukraine, which is the essence of Zelensky's "victory plan."

The Ukrainian leader met with Biden and Harris in Washington on September 26.

UkraineUnited StatesVladimir Zelensky
Middle East conflict
Hezbollah reports delivering strikes on Israeli town of Tiberias
Earlier, the Israeli army press service reported air raid alarms in Tiberias and its vicinity going off twice this morning
Two Russian strategic submarines arrive in Pacific fleet base
They were welcomed by Navy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Moiseyev and Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Fradkov
Top Hungarian diplomat calls EU sanctions policy against Russia 'total failure'
According to Peter Szijjarto, the EU's restrictive measures against Russia have in no way helped to achieve the intended goal of bringing the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine closer, and have also caused more damage to the economies of European countries than to Russia
Biden, Zelensky discuss diplomatic, economic, military aspects of Kiev’s ‘plan’
The two leaders "tasked their teams to engage in intensive consultations regarding next steps," the White House press service said in a statement
Russia still ready to resume gas supplies via Nord Stream to Europe — Novak
"It seems to me that there should be an international investigation that would be more objective, including Russia’s participation," the official said
Western arms deliveries to Ukraine failed to change situation on battlefield — Szijjarto
These deliveries turned out to be useless, Hungarian foreign Minister said
Putin slams Germany's refusal to turn on Nord Stream 2 as lunacy, nonsense
If Nord Stream 2 is brought back online, 27.5 bln cubic meters of gas would immediately go to Europe, the Russian leader stressed
Two Russian nationals face money laundering charges in US
The US authorities believe that Sergey Ivanov and Timur Shakhmametov were involved in operating money laundering services that catered to cybercriminals
Russian troops cut all supply routes for Ukrainian troops in DPR's Ugledar — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, Russian forces now control more than a third of the settlement
Press review: EP extends hand to Russia and Tehran ready to talk nuke deal with US
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 24th
Bigger number of nuclear countries raises risks of nuclear weapons use — IAEA chief
Certain countries are trying to normalize the conversation of nuclear weapons and their proliferation, and it is the duty of the IAEA to prevent it, Rafael Grossi said
Russia creates multi-tier defense in Kursk Region — top brass
Apty Alaudinov stressed that even those units which the Armed Forces of Ukraine were trying to bring to this area were sustaining heavy losses
Ukrainian army loses most of its resources in Kursk Region — Russian commander
"They have realized they cannot move forward no matter what they do," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Russian forces destroy long-standing Ukrainian stronghold — politician
"This is significant because the stronghold allowed Ukraine to control a fairly large area in the Orekhovo direction," Vladimir Rogov said
Russian prime minister approves list of countries imposing destructive attitudes
It includes the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and other states
Israeli opposition leader calls for ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon
According to Yair Lapid, Israel should partially agree to the ceasefire offer, proposed by the United States and France, but only for 7 days, in order to prevent Hezbollah from restoring its command and control systems
Harris, Zelensky discuss support to Ukrainian energy system — White House
They also addressed "the latest developments on the battlefield, and ongoing US military assistance to Ukraine," the statement says
IN BRIEF: Putin previews Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine
Top Russian, Uzbek diplomats discuss efforts against ethnic hatred
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Sergey Lavrov and Bakhtiyor Saidov discussed a number of important bilateral matters and exchanged opinions on various regional and international problems
Russia’s 6th-generation warplane to serve as transition to unmanned aircraft — commander
Military aircraft developers are currently preparing scientific and technical groundwork for developing the sixth-generation fighter jet
Loud explosions heard near military airfield in western Ukraine
Basts were heard in the city of Starokonstantinov
Russia redirected 30-40% of gas supplies from Europe to other destinations — Novak
Supplies to the south and via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline increased
Russian warplanes deliver strikes on eight militant hideouts in Syria
One Syrian serviceman was wounded by mortar fire
Gazprom resumes gas supplies to China over Power of Siberia pipeline
"Scheduled preventive maintenance on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline was successfully completed in the period from September 19 to 26," the company said
Japan’s ruling party to elect new leader, who will become next premier
The record-high number of nine people put forward their candidacies
Biden announces $5.5 bln in military aid to Kiev — White House
As of September 13, the Pentagon had $5.9 bln left in the Ukraine Presidential Drawdown Authority
IAEA mandate doesn’t allow it to name forces shelling Zaporozhye, Kursk plants — official
According to IAEA Deputy Director-General Mikhail Chudakov, the second reason is that Rafael Grossi is a diplomat, a UN diplomat, a Western diplomat, and he will never name the culprits unless there is 100% proof
Russian armed forces liberate DPR’s Ukrainsk — top brass
Russia’s battlegroup Center wiped out up to 670 Ukrainian servicemen
Israel secures $8.7 bln US aid package in support of ‘ongoing military efforts’
The Israeli Defense Ministry specified that the aid package comprises $3.5 bln for essential wartime procurement and $5.2 bln "designated for air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, David's Sling, and an advanced laser system"
Zelensky's visit to Washington shows significant decline in his popularity — media
The report said that few US lawmakers attended the meeting with the Ukrainian president, and the leaders of Congress made no efforts to elevate the profile of his visit
Press review: Putin sends nuke smoke signal to West and China shows off military might
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 26th
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
According to the Defense Ministry, Russian army aviation and artillery struck the accumulations of Ukrainian brigades' manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region
US de-facto became party to conflict in Ukraine — Russian ambassador
Washington that needs hatred and combat clashes between fraternal peoples "for one purpose only - the strategic defeat of our country," Anatoly Antonov said
West bolsters development of alternative platforms by its restrictions — Putin
"Closing the access to its platform, the West just gives a boost to development of alternative solutions: alternative logistics, insurance, systems of international payments and technological innovations," the Russian president said
Drones for export: Russian display at ADEX 2024 show in Baku
ADEX 2024 international defense industry show opened in Baku on September 24. The Russian display for the first time features Lancet-E kamikaze drone. TASS reports about the exhibits
Ukraine seeks to explain details of Zelensky’s plan to US — White House
"Both presidents are planning to meet in Germany, when we head over there on the 12th of October," John Kirby said
Almost all donors resume funding of Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA — UN chief
According to the UN chief, there currently is no alternative to UNRWA
Russia remains one of leading energy market players — Putin
National companies managed to shift deliveries of oil, petroleum products and coal over the last two years, the president stressed
Turkey ready to take part in Kiev-initiated peace conference, president says
The Turkish president stressed that "at this point, the parties aren’t close" to a peaceful solution
Russia intends to assert its frontrunner status in nuclear power — Putin
The Russian leader drew attention to the importance of ensuring the country's technological sovereignty and in all areas of the fuel and energy complex
Serbian sniper says Russia fights against 50 countries led by UK, US, France
According to Dejan Beric, fighters from these countries and their equipment are directly involved in the conflict
Russian diplomat points Italian counterparts to reporter that violated Russian border
The Russian diplomat pointed to a number of media publications with the trip of the Italian reporter, who illegally crossed the Russian border with the Ukrainian troops in the Kursk Region
Ukrainian armed formation trapped near Selidovo in DPR — security forces
"Heavy combat is underway with all logistics being cut off on that section of the frontline," the source said
US to give Ukraine JSOW glide bombs — Biden
Politico reported earlier that the Biden administration was considering giving Ukraine JSOW munitions for its F-16 fighter jets
Russia gets permanent observer status in Central American Parliament
The majority of members present in the hall voted to grant Russia the status
Israel intends to thwart all Hezbollah military shipments from Iran
According to Israeli Air Force Commaner Tomer Bar, "this goal becomes the first in the list of priorities"
Ukrainsk liberated from Kiev troops is home to up to 3,000 civilians — DPR leader
Denis Pushilin specified that the servicemen are providing all the necessary assistance to the population
FACTBOX: Ukraine's failed attacks, losses: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, the enemy lost more than 360 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including an infantry fighting vehicle and 12 armored fighting vehicles
Five children injured in Mariupol after carelessly handling explosives — official
Denis Pushilin said three of the injured children are in serious condition
Kremlin to announce in due time which countries are on nuclear deterrence list
The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the changes to be made to the nuclear doctrine and, according to the Russian leader, "the range of countries and military alliances to which nuclear deterrence will apply has been expanded"
Updating Russia's nuclear doctrine does not require changes to legislation — senator
Viktor Bondarev emphasized that these changes were long overdue and constituted a response "to the constant growth of tension in the rhetoric and direct actions in support of Ukraine on the part of the Western countries"
Equatorial Guinea offers to host new Russia-Africa summit — president
"Equatorial Guinea has huge expertise and enormous organizational experience," Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo said
Top Russian diplomat calls for end to hostilities in Sudan
The sides "reaffirmed their mutual determination to maintain active foreign policy coordination within the framework of the UN and other international platforms," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement
Russian watchdog chief says nuclear safety of Kursk, Zaporozhye NPP ensured
"The situation at the Kursk nuclear power plant is also stable. I can say that in terms of nuclear safety, everything is within the norm," he added
Independent configuration for foreign trade payments to be created in BRICS — Putin
This will create conditions for efficient and independent servicing of the entire foreign trade, the president said
Transnistrian military concerned over provocation at peacekeeper post
According to Belayakov, the post between the settlements of Cosnitsa and Vadul lui Voda was repeatedly crossed by a local, who shouted insults towards the peacekeepers and was filming on camera, which is prohibited at this location
Russia to keep winning, West understands no other language — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said that people have become united in the face of the war
Medvedev describes Russia’s nuclear doctrine review as ‘anticipated event’
In his opinion, the nuclear doctrine review may help to cool down heads of some of adversaries
Iraq interested in Russia’s advanced technologies to treat cancer — health minister
"We hear that there is some vaccination and some new advanced technology in Russia," he noted on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly
Press review: Israel unleashes fury on Hezbollah and UN bigwigs meet in New York
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 25th
US defense secretary says Israel, Lebanon face risk of all-out war
Lloyd Austin said there is still a chance to settle the conflict through diplomacy
Lavrov, top diplomats from post-Soviet security bloc hold consultations on UNGA sidelines
The parties considered a wide range of issues pertaining to global and regional security
Investigation of Ukrainian crimes: situation in Kursk Region
Over 8,000 residents have been declared victims of Ukrainian attacks on the Kursk Region, the press service of Russia's Investigative Committee said
Read more
The statement was signed as part of a corresponding Russian initiative, which already has several dozens of signatories
Read more
President Vladimir Putin outlined the basic parameters
Read more
Investigations by Germany, Denmark and Sweden have as yet been fruitless, while Russia has been blocked from participating, Vyacheslav Volodin stressed
Read more
"The two countries underscored their commitment to defending the central role of the UN and the principles of the international law," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement
Read more
Growth of this indicator is the sure sign of economic growth, the head of state noted
Read more
The comet is expected to reach the peak of its brightness in the Northern Hemisphere on October 12
Read more
BRICS nations’ GDP growth is expected to reach 33.8% in 2028, the Russian President noted
Read more
The ministry said that objective monitoring of the strike was carried out by air reconnaissance means in real time
Read more
"Present-day geopolitical situation and emerging trends were discussed" and "the most pressing issues on the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone were examined," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
"The future of our peoples cannot be invented in a test tube with the participation of the UN Secretariat and Western lobbyists," the Russian foreign minister stressed
Read more
According to the newspaper, the commission’s three democrats voted for the move, while the two republicans voted against it
Read more
According to Denis Pushilin, the enemy already started to downplay the military importance of Ugledar in the public domain amid the accomplishments of the Russian military
Read more
"We have long-standing and diverse relations with Ukraine," Attaye Ag Mohamed said, answering a question about the training of Tuareg militants by Ukrainian instructors, including in the use of drones
Read more
"We will have plus 60 bln cubic meters of gas production as compared to the last year," the official said
Read more
The US Republican presidential nominee said they will be meeting in Trump Tower
Read more
According to the top Russian diplomat, in contrast to the Western approach, Moscow was very committed to ensuring that "the principles laid down in the UN Charter are really respected and put into practice"
Read more
"This is a message that warns these countries of the consequences should they participate in an attack on our country by various means, not necessarily nuclear," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
An increasing number of European diplomats are growing increasingly worried that the tide might be turning on both sides of the Atlantic with regard to supporting the Kiev government, the portal reported
Read more
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pointed out that it will be "an attempt by China, Brazil and countries of the Global South to achieve peace"
Read more
The President noted that Russia's partners were interested in it to the highest degree
Read more
The first commercial specimen of the lithographic printer operating on the 350 nm topology already appeared this year
Read more
According to the media, some allies are experiencing difficulties with financing and others are refusing to increase financial aid to Kiev
Read more
Most Central American Parliament lawmakers voted in favor of this measure
Read more
The situation in the domestic fuel market will remain stable until the end of the year, the official stressed
Read more
According to the preliminary information, no flight plan was sent to the air traffic control center
Read more
The head of state noted that the modern military and political situation is changing rapidly, and Russia must take it into consideration, including the emergence of new sources of military threats and risks for Russia and its allies
Read more
The contract is for one season with an option for a second year
Read more
"Here they try to keep quiet that the main outcome of such a demonstration of America's 'leadership' is a further prolongation of the crisis," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
"Our society has welcomed the presence of Russian experts," Obiang Nguema Mbasogo stressed
Read more
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represented his country at the meeting
Read more
"Britain and France themselves generally play along with those who want to force the process," the Russian foreign minister pointed out
Read more
The Polish interior minister also said that Warsaw planned to annually allocate 0.15% of the country’s GDP on civil defense, particularly spending some 1.5 bln euros on the construction of shelters
Read more
"The Russian side reaffirmed its commitment to full compliance with norms of the international humanitarian law in the course of the special operation, including with the goal of preventing casualties among children," Sergey Vershinin said
Read more
According to the ministry, the main phase of the exercise involved special forces units, tank crews, artillery crews, IFV crews, flamethrower units and operators of the Igla man-portable air defense systems of the Russian Armed Forces and the Lao People's Army, as well some of the forces of the assault and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force
Read more
Guterres emphasized "the utmost transparency of all matters related to nuclear weapons" and called on all countries to reject their use in all situations
Read more
The airstrike targets included "terrorist facilities," "rocket launchers used for shelling of Israeli territory," rocket and weapon depots, as well as Hezbollah personnel
Read more
Alexey Likhachev recalled that this project was being implemented as part of the state defense order, which "Rosatom traditionally copes with 100%"
