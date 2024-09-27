Netherlands decommissions F-16 planes, transitions to F-35s

THE HAGUE, September 27. /TASS/. The Royal Netherlands Air Force decommissioned all F-16 planes and fully transitioned to the F-35s, the Dutch Defense Ministry said in its press release.

Earlier on Friday, eight F-16s made a farewell flight, flying at altitude of about 400 meters over numerous military facilities.

This type of planes stayed on duty in the Netherlands for over 45 years, and was useful both inside and outside of the country, the ministry said.

The decommissioned planes that have not been sold or scrapped will be handed over to other countries. Overall, there are 42 planes; 18 of them are supposed to be handed over to the pilot training center in Romania and 24 are supposed to be sent to Ukraine. Romania has already received 14 promised planes; Ukraine has also received some F-16 planes, but their exact number has not been disclosed due to security concerns.

The Netherlands started its transition to the F-35 planes in 2019. Overall, 52 planes were ordered from the United States, 40 of them have already been delivered and are being used by the Royal Netherlands Air Force. In addition, in early September, the Defense Ministry announced its intention to procure six additional machines.