Netanyahu's office denies reports of possible ceasefire in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 26. /TASS/. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied reports about a possible ceasefire in Lebanon.

Israel did not accept a ceasefire proposal from the US and France, according to a statement from the office.

"The reports about the ceasefire is incorrect. This is a French-American proposal to which the prime minister has not even responded," the statement said.

The office also rejected reports that the intensity of Lebanon-related fighting could ease.

"The reports about the alleged order to moderate the fighting in the north are also untrue. The prime minister instructed the Israel Defense Forces to continue fighting with all its might and in accordance with the plans previously that were submitted to him," the statement said.

Israel does not plan to wind down the military campaign in Gaza either.

"Fighting in Gaza will continue until all the war objectives are achieved," the office said.

Earlier, the White House issued a joint statement from the US, the EU and several other countries calling for an immediate 21-day ceasefire on the Lebanon-Israel border. The New York Times later reported, citing officials, that the ceasefire proposal could be adopted in the coming hours.