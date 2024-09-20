Israeli strike ruins two apartment buildings in Beirut, rescue work underway — TV

CAIRO, September 20. /TASS/. Two apartment buildings were ruined in a recent Israeli air attack on a suburb of the Lebanese capital, the Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya TV channel reports.

According to Beirut’s civil defense "rescue teams went to the site of the missile attack, where two residential houses were destroyed as a result of explosions."

Rescuers began searching for people who may be under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

Some time ago, Lebanon's Acting Health Minister Firas Abiad said that an Israeli Air Force strike on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Dahiya left at least three people dead and 17 others injured. He did not rule out that the death toll might grow, as several people were taken to hospitals in extremely serious condition.