EU ministers to discuss sending instructors to Ukraine next week — newspaper

BERLIN, August 24. /TASS/. Foreign and defense ministers of EU countries will for the first time discuss the possibility of sending instructors to Ukraine in the middle of the next week, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper said, citing its sources.

The topic will be also discussed at the meeting of the EU Political and Security Committee (PSC), the news outlet said. France, Baltic countries, Denmark and Sweden support sending military professionals to Ukraine, while Austria, Hungary, Germany, Malta and Slovenia are against that, having concerns of conflict escalation.

The decision will be made by November "at the latest," the newspaper added.