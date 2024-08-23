Israeli army kills 47 Palestinians during operations in central, southern Gaza Strip

DUBAI, August 23. /TASS/. At least 47 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours amid intensified Israeli army operations in the central and southern parts of the enclave, Qatar's Al Jazeera reported.

Medical sources said at least 47 people were killed as the Israeli military intensified operations in Deir el-Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip and in Khan Yunis in the south, the TV channel said. According to its information, 40,265 people have already been killed and 93,144 wounded in Israel's ongoing war against Gaza since October 2023.

On Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said it had increased its operational intensity in the areas of the city of Khan Yunis and around Deir el-Balah after receiving intelligence indicating the presence of Hamas militants there.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.