Lavrov shows ambassadors video footage of Ukrainian forces’ atrocities in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a round-table meeting on Ukraine with foreign ambassadors showed video footage illustrating numerous cases of atrocities by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk Region and other Russian regions.

The presented video showed such crimes as shootings, obstruction of the evacuation of civilians, strikes on civilian facilities and more.

"There were shooting of prisoners of war, forbidden by every conceivable convention," Lavrov said while commenting on the video clip.