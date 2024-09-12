Russian troops rescue over 200 civilians of Krasnogorovka — commander

DONETSK, September 12. /TASS/. Assault troops of the 5th separate brigade of the battlegroup South have rescued over 200 civilians of Krasnogorovka, the commander of an assault company with the callsign Herzen told TASS.

"According to my calculations, we took out about 200 civilians from here [Krasnogorovka]," the commander said.

He emphasized that during the liberation of the town, the priority was to preserve the lives of the locals, many of whom were in Krasnogorovka. "Even now we continue evacuation, we provide all the necessary assistance, including medical, bring clothes, food," the commander added.

The Russian Defense Ministry informed about the liberation of Krasnogorovka on September 10. Soldiers of the 110th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Southern Group of Forces also took part in the storming of the town.