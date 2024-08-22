Hungarian official criticizes Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s Kursk Region

BUDAPEST, August 22. /TASS/. The Hungarian leadership disapproves the Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Kursk Region is calling against the expansion of the combat area, said Gergely Gulyas, minister in charge of the Hungarian prime minister's office.

"We want a ceasefire and peace," he was quoted as saying by the Telex news website.

Gulyas described as "wrong" anything that stands in the way of settling the conflict, including the "spillover of the hostilities into Russian territory."

The statement followed comments on the Ukrainian attack by Balazs Orban, adviser to the Hungarian prime minister, who said "the world must wake up" and help settle the conflict.

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack warnings have been issued repeatedly in the region since then, and the government declared a federal-level emergency there. According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, more than 122,000 people have been resettled from nine districts near the border. Temporary accommodation centers for Kursk Region residents that had to leave their homes have been opened in 28 Russian regions.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost more than 4,400 servicemen, 65 tanks and 53 armored personnel carriers since the start of fighting in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian formations is ongoing.