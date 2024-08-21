{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine raised risk of nuclear war for allies, former chief of Romanian intelligence says

"Ukraine understood very well what it was doing," Silviu Predoiu said

BUCHAREST, August 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky created the risk of nuclear war for all his allies without their consent by ordering an attack on Russia’s Kursk Region, said Silviu Predoiu, a former chief of the Romanian Foreign Intelligence Service.

"A red line has been crossed," he told Canal 33 television. "They took the risk of having a nuclear strike as a response, and they took it on our behalf as well."

"Ukraine has chosen a moment of allied weakness," he went on to say. "America is running an election campaign, led by a president who is in physical and mental decline, with a vice president who has no idea what international politics, geopolitics and so on are. In NATO, one secretary-general is replacing another. In the EU, the powers of the new European Commission are being transferred."

"Ukraine understood very well what it was doing," Predoiu said. "And it said this: We are fed up with your indecision. <...> You know what? We entered Russia <...> with your tanks, guns, machine guns, ammunition. You're all already there, in Russia. Let's see what you're going to do now."

"And that's wrong," the retired general said. "That’s not what we are helping them for - to find ourselves dragged into the conflict. And they are very interested in getting everyone involved. We are helping in good faith <...>, but they went too far."

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack warnings have been issued repeatedly in the region since then, and the government declared a federal-level emergency there. According to the Emergency Situations Ministry, more than 122,000 people have been resettled from nine districts near the border. Temporary accommodation centers for Kursk Region residents that had to leave their homes have been opened in 28 Russian regions.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost more than 4,400 servicemen, 65 tanks and 53 armored personnel carriers since the start of fighting in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian formations is ongoing.

Netanyahu denies report he agreed to pull troops from Gaza's border with Egypt
"In order to do so, the southern border must be secured," the statement said
Kremlin sees balance of power tipping right at EU Parliament
"While the pro-European parties have retained their leading positions, right-wing parties will catch up to them in due time," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Brazilian authorities going to drop WhatsApp use due to data leak threats
The head of the Brazilian Industrial Development Agency noted at the same time that the Brazilian government will not block messenger’s operation in the country
Medvedev calls for crushing enemy, learning lessons from developments in Kursk Region
In his opinion, Kiev was particularly guided by a desire to demonstrate the best sides of its dwindling forces to its masters in order to get more money and weapons
Borrell invites Ukraine’s Kuleba in Brussels, supports Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region
Josep Borrell stated that the EU "fully supports Ukraine’s fight"
West actively tries to put Bosnia-Herzegovina under full control — source
According to the source, the campaign for "de facto enslavement" is actively unfolding in accordance with the traditional scheme: to instruct and eventually bring controlled forces to power, eliminate dissenters, force everyone to obey Western directives and stop interacting with 'blacklisted bad guys'
Greece increases imports from Russia by 22.4% YOY in June — statistics
According to Elstat, Greece mainly imported hydrocarbons, raw aluminum, wheat and semolina
American family escapes moral decline in US, seeks asylum, better life in Russia
Irina Volk noted that Leo and Chantel Heyer were born and raised in New York
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
ICC not to touch Kiev regime as long as it acts as its ‘toy’ — envoy
"We stand against a strictly established coalition. A coalition, built upon financial mechanisms, military mechanisms, meaning the IMF, the dollar, the NATO - all this cements this coalition, which acts on directions from Washington," the diplomat added
Putin, Russian troops "to sweep Ukrainian military" in Kursk Region — Lukashenko
Belarus and Russia see that Western countries may send in its military formations directly to Ukraine, Lukashenko noted
Roscosmos announces crews for space flights to orbital outpost in next two years
The basic crew of the Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft, whose launch is scheduled for the second half of 2025, comprises Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, Sergey Mikayev, and Oleg Platonov
China’s tea exports to Russia surge by 21% in 7M 2024
Russia ranks fifth among Chinese tea importers in terms of the procurement value after Morocco, Ghana, Malaysia and Mauritania
Borrell devalued European diplomacy by supporting attack on Russia — lawmaker
According to Leonid Slutsky, the withdrawal of restrictions on the use of Western-made weapons for strikes on Russian territory "for promotion of peacekeeping efforts" could lead only to war
Failure in operation of services in Russia caused by DDoS attack — regulator
According to the report, "the attack was thwarted, services are working normally"
Russia to respond in kind should US send Kiev long-range missiles — lawmaker
"The US authorities should remember that Russia is not interested in further escalating military tensions across the globe but it is always prepared to give a tit-for-tat response to any aggressive actions," Mikhail Sheremet stated
Putin holds a meeting with head of Chechnya republic Kadyrov
The president bowed to the grave of the first leader of Russian Chechnya and the father of the current head of the region Akhmat Kadyrov and talked with special military operation volunteers
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Russia blacklists 32 British think tank experts — Russian Foreign Ministry
The list includes nine structures - Forward Strategy Limited, Institute for Statecraft, Media Diversity Institute, Toro Risk Solutions, Chatham House, Open Knowledge Foundation, Privacy International, Peace Child International, Aga Khan Foundation - and 32 of their employees
Russia, China should work together to protect their interests from Western pressure — PM
"They are trying to maintain their global dominance and contain the economic and technological potential of Russia and China," Mikhail Mishustin stressed
Yury Slyusar to head United Aircraft Corporation — Industry and Trade Ministry
Mikhail Pogosyan will for the time being retain the post of the corporation’s general designer
Pregnant woman killed by Ukrainian troops near Sudzha was protecting her son
The family managed to escape the area while under fire, after which Artyom Kuznetsov took his wounded wife and son to the nearest hospital, where "the doctors did everything they could"
By attacking Russia’s Kursk Region Kiev weakens its positions in east Ukraine — FT
The newspaper said that "Russian soldiers are still grinding their way through Ukrainian defenses, capturing villages and towns and bringing Moscow closer to its stated goal of complete control of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine"
Russian forces aware of where Ukraine may attack in Kursk Region, commander says
"I think they will carry out an attack in another area very soon in order to be able to move on from there," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Kremlin spokesman says he cannot recall Putin ever talking to Kamala Harris
"When Russian President Vladimir Putin met with US President Joe Biden, Mrs. Harris was not in Geneva," Dmitry Peskov said
Armenia tries to blame Russia for its own mistakes — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that Yerevan, sabotaging the trilateral agreements, "once again acts at the behest of the West"
Chinese State Council premier arrives in Moscow to meet with Putin, Mishustin
Li Qiang is visiting Russia at Mishustin’s invitation
Kursk NPP operating normally, preparing for routine repair
The Rosenergoatom press service noted that the radiation background remains within normal levels
Kiev hastily withdrawing troops from near Viyemka station liberated by Russian forces
Ukraine’s military command has also deployed additional artillery units to the community of Zvanovka to provide cover to retreating soldiers, Andrey Marochko said
IN BRIEF: In Kursk Region, Ukraine forces regroup, suffer losses
A total of more than 4,400 Ukrainian servicemen have been destroyed during the hostilities
Russia concerned about Japan’s plans to erode nuclear-free status — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the current Japanese administrations’ policy was aimed at stepping up remilitarization efforts
Murmansk, Apatity do not accept flights due to aerospace constraints
The press service of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency confirmed introduction of temporary restrictions
Russian electricity exports forecast to be 10.58 bln kWh by 2042
The share of nuclear power plants is planned to grow from 11.7% in 2023 to 15.3% in 2042
Beslan tragedy to remain unhealing wound in Russia’s historical memory — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that over the past twenty years the authorities had tried to help Beslan in every possible way
Kiev sustains roughly 350 casualties near Kursk in past day, enemy logistics under attack
According to the report, during the hostilities in the Kursk direction, the enemy has lost over 4,130 servicemen, 58 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 50 armored personnel carriers, 299 armored combat vehicles
Ukraine prepared attack on Kursk Region 'secretly' — Scholz
The German Chancellor assured that his country will continue to support Ukraine and will remain its major proponent in Europe
Putin answers 90 questions during almost four-hour-long Q&A marathon
The majority of questions were devoted to Russia’s state policy and military security
Iran may launch ground operation against Israel in Golan Heights — analyst
Tehran's delayed response to Haniyeh's assassination "may be a deliberate strategy by the Iranian leadership to take Tel Aviv and its allies by surprise and weaken their armies, morale and supplies," Pouria Kousheshian said
Ukrainian ombudsman visits Russian soldiers taken prisoner in Kursk Region
Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova recalled that Russia and Ukraine have an agreement on mutual visits of prisoners of war, exchange of their letters to their relatives
Russian diplomat notes Latvia’s growing involvement in armed conflict in Ukraine
Maria Zakharova stressed that "Riga’s belligerent actions will merely prolong the agony of the Kiev regime without impacting the results of the special military operation"
Diplomat compares Petr Pavel’s position on Nord Stream to terrorist cells’ statements
Previously, Pavel said in an interview that the Nord Stream pipelines are "legitimate targets for Ukraine"
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eight times in past day
In the reported period, the center also registered four violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition
Russia, China have large-scale cooperation plans for many years to come — Putin
The head of state noted that relevant reference points had been determined during the talks with President of China Xi Jinping this year
Holders of foreign driving licenses to be required to pass exam for Russian license
The amended law “prohibits to drive motor vehicles with foreign or international driving licenses while carrying out entrepreneurial or labor activities”
Attack on Kursk Region a priori cancels possibility of talks with Kiev — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova also recalled Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's remarks about "Ukraine's aim to create a buffer zone in this Russian region"
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Russian marines capture several Ukrainian servicemen in Kursk Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the marines stopped the advance of the column
Ukrainian forces fragmented in border area near Kursk — Russian commander
According to the report, "by means of aerial and ground-based reconnaissance," the enemy is being tracked and hit by heavy fire
Russian embassy warns French reporters against crossing Russian border illegally
The embassy "strongly urges members of the French news media to comply with the legislation of the Russian Federation, international legal norms and principles of journalism"
Russia’s UN mission says West shows selective deafness in averting conflicts
As an example, Polyansky pointed to the "unrestrained expansion of NATO to the east," as well as the deliberate disregard by the Kiev government and the West of the Minsk agreements, which were "the last opportunity to avoid a crisis [in Ukraine] and bring back the situation to the track of no conflict"
Captured Ukrainian soldiers play like they’re civilians, outed by phone data — official
Apty Alaudinov called the Ukrainian soldiers operating in the Kursk Region a bunch of thugs
Press review: Putin aims to keep steady hand in South Caucasus and DNC officially begins
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 20th
Putin, Kadyrov arrive at Russian Special Forces University in Chechnya
More than 19,000 volunteers have been trained at the university since the beginning of the special military operation
BRICS to suspend admitting new members for a while — Lavrov
"By the overwhelming majority, the ten nations decided to ‘take a pause’ with new members to ‘take in’ the new members who have doubled the association," he said at a meeting with speaker of Belarus
Tinder users in Russia to switch to domestic apps within 18 months — experts
According to Mamba CEO Andrey Bronetsky estimates, Tinder’s share in the Russian dating app market is 20-25%
Former Russian lawmaker Gudkov gets 8 years in prison for falsities about armed forces
Dmitry Gudkov committed the crime being "motivated by political hatred," the prosecutors said
No doubts US is behind Nord Stream sabotage acts — Lavrov
On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system
Mali government controls almost entire country thanks to Russian help — Air Force
"In recent years, thanks to our cooperation with Russia, the Armed Forces of Mali have been sufficiently strengthened," Malian Air Force Chief of Staff Alou Boi Diarra said
Response to Kiev over Kursk incursion is supreme commander-in-chief’s competence — Lavrov
Ukraine’s massive attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Twenty-five countries currently waiting to join BRICS — South African envoy
New members expected to be ushered into the association at the summit in Kazan, South Africa's ambassador to Russia Mzuvukile Geoff Maqetuka said
Three counterattacks of Ukrainian army disrupted in Avdeyevka direction
"The crew of the newest engineering system of remote mining "Zemledeliye" remotely mined the approaches to the positions of Russian troops, disrupting three counterattacks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Avdeyevka direction," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Kalashnikov arms producer delivers Kub kamikaze drones to Russian troops
As Kalashnikov Group President Alan Lushnikov pointed out, these kamikaze drones are much needed in the special military operation area
Russian diplomat explains why West is not commenting on Kiev’s attack on Kursk Region
He recalled the killing of two volunteers by Ukrainian troops
Ukraine moves its best units from DPR to Kursk Region — officer
According to Russian law enforcement, Ukraine has pulled troops from near Krasnoarmeisk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine), Rodinskoye, Konstantinovka and a number of small localities
Russian market provided with fuel — energy ministry
According to the ministry, Russian engine fuel inventories stood at 2.05 mln metric tons for motor gasoline and 3.45 mln metric tons for diesel fuel on the verge of the fall season
Kiev's attack on Russia's Kursk Region could be Ukraine's downfall — newspaper
According to Christoph B. Schlitz, Kiev's calculation that Russia would divert forces from other fronts to the Kursk Region "has been only partially justified"
Russian forces liberate Zhelannoye community in DPR over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West gained better ground, repelled six Ukrainian counterattacks and inflicted roughly 470 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Azerbaijan officially applies for BRICS membership — diplomat
Baku’s intention to join BRICS was reflected in a joint declaration on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China
Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian missile above Kursk Region
"Our air defenses continue to repel Ukrainian attacks. A yet another Ukrainian missile has been shot down," Alexey Smirnov said
Kiev’s plans and Ukrainian losses: latest update on situation in Kursk Region
Ukrainian troops are regrouping in the Kursk Region in an attempt to stage an attack at another location but Russian forces are in control of the situation, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said
Russia insists on official consultations with Germany on Nord Stream — Foreign Ministry
Berlin does not provide the Russian side with facts available with it as regards the investigation, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted
Russia, China serve as stabilizing force in shaping new world order — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin pointed to "the growth of the economies of both countries and a better quality of life for our citizens"
Russian forces rout powerful Ukrainian combat group, liberate major community in DPR
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 450 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian diplomat slams statements denying Western involvement in Kursk attack as lies
On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. A state of federal emergency is in effect in the region
Lack of morality, ethics in Russia’s enemies known, yet impossible to get used to — Putin
"Our enemy is not like us, although it also has a head and arms," the Russian president said
Emergencies Ministry team scales Mount Elbrus in honor of TASS' 120th anniversary
Nine rescuers took part in the ascent
Taliban fully behind Russia in Ukraine conflict — envoy
Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov pointed out that the Taliban have made this position clear to him and the Russian ambassador in Kabul during various exchanges
Dollar almost completely gone from Russia-China trade relations — Lavrov
"The supply of our agricultural products to the Chinese market is growing," the top Russian diplomat noted
Annual inflation in Russia gearing down to 9.04% over week — Economy Ministry
Prices did not change during the reporting week in the food sector
Russian forces liberate village near border with Kursk Region — Chechen leader
According to Ramzan Kadyrov, the Ukrainian side sustained serious losses and was forced to retreat
Cutting-edge Marker robot patrols Vostochny spaceport in Russia’s Far East
It moved along the designated route in a fully autonomous mode due to its intelligent machine vision system
Russian Su-34 bomber destroys Ukrainian armor by glide bombs in Kursk Region
The strike against enemy’s fortified targets was delivered by upgraded aerial bombs
Postcard sent over century ago finally delivered to building in Wales — media
The Building Society believes the postcard may have gotten lost in some building and then found during renovation work
Kiev troops will be forced to retreat from Russia after attack on Kursk region — expert
According to Monica Duffy Toft, Kiev’s surviving troops and equipment "will be redistributed, after rest and refit, to other critical areas of Ukraine’s front with Russia"
Russia’s southern region may cultivate cotton
Russian cotton may be used by its light industry, officials say
FACTBOX: What is known about operation to mop up Kursk Region
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy has lost over 2,000 servicemen there during the entire period of hostilities
Poll shows almost half of Russians believe October Revolution reflected majority will
At the same time, 92% of Russians consider a new revolution in Russia as unacceptable
Russian embassy slams 'immoral' statements by top UK defense official on Kursk Region
The Russian embassy said that UK Defense Secretary John Healy's "lamentations" about growing instability in the world are "steeped in hypocrisy"
Brent oil price falls below $78 per barrel, first time since January 22
WTI crude oil futures with March delivery decreased by 1.93% to $72.74 per barrel
Press review: NATO complicit in Kursk attack and Russian military officials get new roles
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 21st
Iranian agencies define helicopter crash that killed Raisi as accident — Fars
Special services subjected at least 30,000 people to checks after Raisi's death, and concluded that human factor was not to blame, the source said
Foreign journalists need visa, official approval from Foreign Ministry to visit Russia
Maria Zakharova stressed that Western media reports about the Ukrainian army’s alleged concern for civilians in the Kursk Region omitted numerous facts about homes being destroyed with anti-tank mines dropped from drones, as well as attacks on families with children trying to flee in civilian vehicles
Medvedev rules out peace talks with Kiev until enemy 'completely defeated'
The politician also hinted at those behind the attack on the Kursk Region, making unflattering comments about a former British prime minister
Russian troops using UAVs to destroy Ukrainian combat groups in Kursk Region
Such UAVs can fly to considerably longer ranges compared to FPV drones and carry a large payload, the Defense Ministry noted
No need for more massive strikes against facilities in Ukraine — Putin
Currently, other tasks are on the agenda, the president emphasized
West makes Zelensky scapegoat on Nord Streams sabotage issue — expert
Dr. Krissada Promvek, Associate Professor at Ramkhamhaeng University, believes that Washington is behind the operation
Switzerland adopts new measures of 14th package of EU sanctions against Russia
These measures will take effect on August 27
Russian forces clear Martynovka in Kursk Region of Ukrainian troops — commander
It is noted that the Ukrainians had been pulling "everything they could" to those settlements with a view to breaching the Russian defenses and establishing a route to push deeper into Russia as they realized that Russian forces had been holding them off
Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas’ Rafah Brigade defeated
"The Hamas’ Rafah Brigade has been defeated, and 150 tunnels have been destroyed in this area," Yoav Gallant said
