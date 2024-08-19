Indian PM Modi to discuss Ukraine conflict during visit to Kiev

NEW DELHI, August 19. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Ukraine will take place amid the ongoing conflict there, and the consultations in Kiev will certainly broach this topic, Indian Deputy Foreign Minister Tanmaya Lal told a briefing.

"PM Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Ukraine later this week," Lal said.

He recalled India's position that "diplomacy and dialogue can resolve this conflict, which can lead to enduring peace." "Dialogue is absolutely essential. Lasting peace can only be achieved through options that are acceptable to both parties and it can only be a negotiated settlement," he added.

Earlier, Lal confirmed that Modi would pay an official visit to Ukraine on August 23 at the invitation of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Before traveling to Kiev, the Indian prime minister will be in Poland on August 21-22.