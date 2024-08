TEL AVIV, August 18. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister plans to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on August 19, Dmitry Gendelman, an advisor to the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told TASS.

"[Netanyahu’s] meeting with Blinken will begin at ten in the morning tomorrow (August 19 - TASS) <…> in Jerusalem," he said.