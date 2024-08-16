Qatari Foreign ministry confirms Gaza consultations to continue in Doha on Friday

DOHA, August 16. /TASS/. Representatives of Egypt, Qatar and the United States are set to continue consultations in the Qatari capital of Doha on Friday with the goal of introducing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and securing the release of hostages, a spokesman for the Qatari foreign ministry said.

In a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, "stated that the efforts of the mediators from the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America are ongoing."

In his words, the negotiators "are resolute in their commitment to move forward in their endeavors to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip."

A new round of consultations on declaring a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and releasing Israeli hostages kicked off in the Qatari capital of Doha on August 15. Qatar is represented by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. CIA chief Bill Burns and White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk are representing Washington at the consultations. Egypt’s delegation is led by intelligence chief Abbas Kamel. David Barnea, the director of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, represents Israel.

On August 9, the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the US published a joint statement urging Israel and Hamas to resume talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in Doha or Cairo on August 15. The intermediaries also said they were ready to present a final draft agreement based on the principles set out by US President Joe Biden and supported by UN Security Council Resolution 2735. On August 11, Hamas called on the mediators to put forward a specific plan for a Gaza ceasefire and make sure that Israel implements it.

Hamas officials have repeatedly said that the movement’s delegation will not take part in the Doha talks. However, US Department of State Spokesperson Vedant Patel said earlier that Qatar had assured Washington that "there will be representation from Hamas." The mediators plan to consult with Hamas' Doha-based negotiating team after the meeting, Reuters reported, citing sources.