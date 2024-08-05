Moscow, Tehran’s position on multipolarity to promote stability — Iranian president

DUBAI, August 5. /TASS/. Russia and Iran’s shared position on the multipolar world will promote global stability, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a meeting with visiting Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.

"The shared position and cooperation between Iran and Russia in promoting the multipolar world order will help strengthen global security and peace," the ISNA news agency quoted him as saying.

The Iranian president stressed that the era of the United States and its allies’ hegemony is over.

"Russia has always been with Iran in difficult times and strengthening relations with such a strategic partner is one of the priorities in the Islamic Republic of Iran's foreign policy," he said and called for speeding up the implementation of agreements concluded between the two countries.