{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

Around 39,600 Palestinians die in Gaza since October 2023

Another 91,398 people have been wounded

CAIRO, August 4. /TASS/. Around 39,600 people have died in the Gaza Strip as a result of the actions of the Israeli military, which has been conducting an operation there since last October, the Health Ministry of the Palestinian enclave said in its Telegram channel.

"The number of victims of the Israeli aggression in Gaza since last October has risen to 39,583 and another 91,398 people have been wounded," the ministry said.

The Health Ministry stressed that "over the past 24 hours, 33 Palestinians were killed and 118 injured as a result of the shelling and airstrikes carried out by Israeli forces in various areas of the Gaza Strip."

The situation in the Middle East has escalated sharply after militants of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas entered Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of border settlements and the taking of hostages. The situation has escalated dramatically once again after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Hamas and Hezbollah placed responsibility on Israel and warned of their reaction.

Tags
PalestineIsraelIsraeli-Palestinian conflict
Ukraine plans to evacuate nearly 750 children from Kiev-controlled part of DPR
Residents of the town of Novgorodovka and several villages around it, as well as of the villages Poltavka and Ostrovskoye will be subject to mandatory evacuation
Read more
Russian troops cut off key Ukrainian army supply route in Ugledar
The route also includes countryside roads, the defense circles specified
Read more
Two ships attacked off Yemen’s shore, says UKMTO
There is no damage and all crew are reported safe
Read more
Ukrainian forces drop munition into crowd at Donetsk market, several injured — eyewitness
It is reported that the Ukrainian armed forces carry out shelling and drone attacks every day
Read more
Indonesian Navy's training ship to make port calls in Vladivostok, 8 other cities
The mission is part of the ASEAN-Plus Cadet Sail program, which aims to strengthen interaction between cadets from ASEAN and non-ASEAN member states
Read more
More Ukrainians believe it is time for talks with Russia — online magazine
The number of Ukrainians who believe it is time to start official negotiations has almost doubled over the year - from 23% to 44%
Read more
Ukraine pays over $1,000 to agent to make drones for attack on Russian airfield
The suspect had spent 20,000 to 25,000 rubles to buy components for four drones from an online marketplace
Read more
Duty free stores at Dubai Airport start accepting rubles
In addition, duty-free shops accept cards of the Chinese Union Pay payment system issued by Russian banks
Read more
Trump again says Biden’s exit from 2024 presidential race was coup
The US Republican presidential candidate called US Vice President Kamala Harris "a failed candidate"
Read more
Ukrainian POW sheds light on Kiev’s use of chemical weapons in special op
The Ukrainian military produces munitions with chloropicrin gas
Read more
US is behind EU recommending Kiev to ban oil transit from Russia — diplomat
The US deep state needs the EU to be completely dependent on its energy resources, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Kiev forced to surrender under onslaught of Ukrainian citizens — French politician
Florian Philippot pointed out that now Vladimir Zelensky "allows for the possibility of territorial concessions and considers the participation of Russian representatives in ‘peace summits’ on Ukrainian issue necessary"
Read more
Air Defense Forces destroy two Ukrainian UAVs over Belgorod Region overnight
At the same time, it was reported that units of Russia’s East battlegroup improved the situation along the frontline over the day, hitting two Ukrainian brigades in the areas of six settlements
Read more
Croatia informed EC about readiness to supply oil to Hungary, Slovakia
"The operator of the Adriatic oil pipeline (JANAF) is ready as a company to hold negotiations with [Hungarian energy holding] MOL on issues of logistics and provision of energy security in changed conditions," Croatia's PM Andrej Plenkovic said
Read more
Russian, Syrian military deploys Kobani base in Aleppo governorate
Read more
Iran-Russia gas deal becomes the most important bilateral agreement — expert
The West and the United States are absolutely against the creation of a transit energy corridor in Iran, Iranian political Ruhollah Modabber said
Read more
China to strengthen coordination with South Africa to resolve Ukraine crisis — diplomat
Li Hui during his visit to South Africa proposed to consolidate multilateral efforts to find the most acceptable solution based on the so-called six-point consensus of China and Brazil
Read more
Israeli Air Force launches airstrike on town in southern Lebanon — TV
According to Al Jazeera, at least two strikes were carried out on the outskirts of the settlement of Blat
Read more
Kiev’s threats to blow up Crimean Bridge may be part of US election campaign — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, threats to attack the Crimean Bridge are "pure terrorism"
Read more
Europe needs new security system, says German official
It should include Russia, Thuringia Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow said
Read more
Russian watchdog restricts pork gelatin from EU countries
Main suppliers of products are Italy, Poland, Germany and Belgium, the authority said
Read more
Russian forces hit two S-125 missile launchers, temporary base of foreign mercenaries
The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 200 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North in the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement
Read more
Putin expresses condolences to Kim Jong Un over floods in North Korea
Over 5,000 people in the city of Sinuiju and the county of Uiju found themselves isolated in areas facing the risk of flooding
Read more
Ukraine lost more than 60,000 troops in July, Russian Defense Ministry data show
The enemy’s daily losses average about 2,000 people
Read more
Sixth Ukrainian drone downed over Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
It was reported about drones being destroyed at 7:40 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 a.m., 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Moscow time
Read more
US postpones development of 6th-generation fighter jet indefinitely
It is expected to feature a longer range than current fighter jets, advanced stealth characteristics, and state-of-the-art electronic sensing and warfare capabilities
Read more
Official says Ukrainian killed in Spain may have been falsely identified
Spanish Civil Guard continues to investigate and is currently unable to provide any additional information
Read more
Austria to move away from Russian gas by 2027, its new security strategy says
According to the latest estimates, Russian natural gas makes up 80-90% in the Austrian pipelines
Read more
Global majority losing trust in EU over Brussels’ double standards — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the attitude of the EU leadership to events in the Middle East and Ukraine can be described only as "yet another outrageous example of two-faced policy"
Read more
What is known about arrest of Russian senator Dmitry Savelyev
Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has asked the Federation Council to strip senator Dmitry Savelyev of his immunity, law enforcement agencies said
Read more
Thousands take to streets in Berlin to rally for peace, against arms deliveries
Demonstrators carried blue flags with the dove of peace and German flags as well as banners calling for peace and stopping arms shipments
Read more
Press review: Hamas leader’s death heard round world and Russia dusts off nukes for drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 1st
Read more
Concern mounts in Netherlands about superbug from Ukraine
According to the report, superbugs are often found in Ukrainian soldiers, who undergo treatment in the country
Read more
Pentagon moves to deploy more defensive military capabilities to Middle East
US Ministry of Defense ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the US European Command and US Central Command regions
Read more
Trump describes prisoner swap as ‘phenomenal deal’ for Russia
On August 1, eight Russian nationals, who were held in several NATO countries, returned home along with two children, following a prisoner swap at Turkey’s Ankara airport
Read more
NATO disintegration is just a matter of time, says Politico
It is reported that the only real question the election will resolve for Europe’s security is the timing of NATO’s collapse
Read more
Diplomat slams Ukrainian attack on Donetsk market ‘terrorist attack against civilians’
"This is the terrorism Washington gives money and equipment for, making from year to year statements about ‘human rights and the fight against terrorism'," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
China ready to ensure global security together with Russia — MFA
The commentary was provided in connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to build a new security system, with the Greater Eurasian Partnership at its core
Read more
Ukraine receives 10 F-16 fighters — The Economist
By the end of 2024, Ukraine should be flying 20 of the American-made fighter jets, the newspaper said
Read more
Russia to substitute agriculture supplies from US, Australia to China — official
It is reported that Russian producers have already taken the largest part of the Chinese market and they help China ensure food security, which is a firm basis of development
Read more
Russia may deploy nuclear missiles in response to Western actions — senior diplomat
"I do not rule out that the moment may come when it will be needed", Sergey Ryabkov said.
Read more
Ukraine can’t get lost territories back even with West’s support — US expert
Ivan Eland also said that "perhaps the Ukrainians, Europeans, Americans, and the world need to focus instead on what the Ukrainians have already accomplished, and put that into historical perspective, rather than focus on what has been lost"
Read more
Russian Battlegroup South repels Ukrainian attack, inflicting roughly 420 enemy casualties
Artillery and loitering munitions struck an M113 armored personnel carrier, two cars, a counter-battery station and two field ammunition depots
Read more
Russia’s East group improves frontline situation
According to Gordeev, over 115 enemy servicemen, T-72 tank, Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, FH-70 and D-20 towed howitzers, 6 vehicles, 6 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, and 5 ammunition supply points were destroyed in 24 hours
Read more
Explosion reported at defense facility in Serbia
Three employees were injured
Read more
Former UFC fighter Barroso says Olympics opening ceremony disrespectful to religion
He emphasized that he was proud to support Russia regarding sports and traditional values
Read more
Ukrainian long-haul truckers flee country on international trips
Artyom Shevchenko added that in such a situation, commercial companies were actively employing women as long-distance drivers
Read more
Over 100 people evacuated from flood-stricken areas in eastern Siberian region
Buryatia declared the state of regional emergency over the floods that affected three districts
Read more
Russia pounds Ukrainian military enterprises, troop deployment sites over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated five communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week
Read more
Hamas to shoulder blame for no progress on Gaza deal — Netanyahu office’s adviser
Israel has not put forward any new demands, Dmitry Gendelman said
Read more
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Read more
Tens of thousands of people march through streets of Caracas to support Maduro
They gathered in front of the Miraflores Palace, where the President of the Bolivarian Revolution is expected to speak later
Read more
Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo for Gaza talks
The Israeli delegation is headed by Mossad Director David Barnea and Ronen Bar, head of the Israeli Security Agency
Read more
Battlegroup North’s helicopter hits Ukrainian stronghold
The strike was carried out with C-8 unguided air-to-air missiles and Vihr guided air-to-air missiles at the specified coordinates, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Fuel tanks catch fire following overnight drone attack on Russia’s southern Rostov Region
Emergency responders are working to extinguish the fire
Read more
Most of some 30 rockets launched from Lebanon intercepted by air defenses — Israeli army
No injuries were reported
Read more
Trump congratulates Putin on 'great deal' on prisoner exchange
However, according to the US President, the deal was a terrible one for Washington
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Ukrainian troops leave key heights in Kleshcheyevka area in DPR
The source said that the Ukrainian defense on this section of the frontline "gave in"
Read more
Harris dismisses Trump’s proposal to hold September 4 debate on Fox News
Trump needs to stop playing games and show up to the debate he already committed to on 10 September, Harris’ campaign said
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy another drone over Belgorod Region
"The Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in Russia using a fixed-wing drone was foiled at about 12:30 p.m. Moscow time (9:30 a.m. GMT) on August 3," the statement reads
Read more
Russia deprived of unique product due to transfer of OCSiAl assets abroad — Rusnano
The OCSiAl company was established by scientists from Novosibirsk and has gradually grown into the world's largest manufacturer of single-walled carbon nanotubes since the mid-2010s
Read more
Croatia not reliable for oil transit, Hungary tells EC
"After the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Croatians raised the transit fee many times above the average in the European market," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
CENTCOM chief arrives in Middle East
According to the Axios news outlet, General Michael E. Kurilla will visit several Gulf countries, Jordan and Israel and try to mobilize international and regional allies to jointly repel a potential strike from Iran
Read more
Israeli delegation back from Cairo, Netanyahu office’s adviser tells TASS
Radio Kan said that at the talks in Cairo, the situation on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt was tackled
Read more
Sleeper agents' children discover Russian identity mid-flight amid prisoner swap — Kremlin
"The children of the sleeper agents asked their parents yesterday who greeted them, they didn't even know who Putin was," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Yalta Forum to be held in Moscow in October
Earlier in March, Muradov told TASS that the Yalta International Economic Forum could be held in Crimea if the situation allowed it
Read more
Russian upper house approves bill stripping citizenship from draft-dodgers
The document binds interior agencies to refer to the military register data about men who have been granted Russian citizenship before they take their citizenship oaths
Read more
Ukraine gets first F-16 fighter jets from NATO members — Bloomberg
According to the news agency, "the number of jets is small"
Read more
Cygnus cargo spacecraft launch to ISS rescheduled for Sunday over bad weather
The next launch opportunity was August 4
Read more
Iran’s retaliation for Hamas leader’s killing may take Israel by surprise — newspaper
The Pentagon said earlier that it would deploy additional fighter jets and warships to the Middle East to bolster defenses
Read more
Moscow pays tribute to swapped Russians in lavish welcome ceremony — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov did not specify whether the swapped Russians knew prior to their arrival in Ankara that a prisoner exchange was going to be conducted
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Russia’s UN envoy says Norway-supplied system fired missile that hit Kiev hospital
"We are also waiting for a reaction from the Norwegian government, who apparently supplied Zelensky's clique with this NASAMS system," Vasily Nebenzya stressed
Read more
Iran to avenge Hamas leader’s death at appropriate time — Revolutionary Guard Corps
The Hamas leader was killed by a short-range projectile with a 7-kilogram warhead
Read more
US Treasury renews license for operations with Moscow Exchange until October 12
The Treasury introduced sanctions against the Moscow Exchange in June
Read more
Harris wins enough votes to be Democratic presidential nominee
Harrison did not specify how many votes the politician has secured so far
Read more
Trump says Biden’s incompetence could trigger world war
According to Donald Trump, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "has no respect for Joe Biden."
Read more
Kremlin to consider Gershkovich’s request for interview with Putin if received
According to Dmitry Peskov, many foreign media outlets request such an interview
Read more
Hezbollah fires over 50 projectiles at settlements in northern Israel
Air raid sirens went off in 15 Israeli settlements, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported
Read more
North Korea to ask Russia for help in flood relief if needed — Kim Jong Un
According to him, after receiving Vladimir Putin's condolences, the North Korean people "realized the fact" that the country "has a closest friend"
Read more
Trump says Kamala Harris has low IQ
US ex-President said it at the conference in Nashville
Read more
Part of Ukrainian combat group in Pokrovsk area in DPR trapped by Russian troops
The Ukrainian army grouping in that frontline area is actually encircled and the enemy has been driven out of the flanks, the defense circles said
Read more
YouTube stops playing videos in almost all web browsers in Russia
High quality videos are still being played in the Yandex browser and in the Safari desktop version
Read more
Gazprom gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine reach 42.3 mln cubic meters
The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Read more
US sends 12 warships to Middle East amid tensions in region — newspaper
On July 30, Israeli warplanes fired four missiles at the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiya, which serves as a Hezbollah stronghold
Read more
Critical infrastructure facility catches fire in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region
Efforts to put out the fire involved 64 personnel and 23 pieces of equipment, as well as two fire trains
Read more
Russian senator charged with criminal conspiracy in murder plot
According to the investigation, in August 2023, in Moscow, Dmitry Savelyev, motivated by personal enmity toward an entrepreneur, instructed an acquaintance to organize his murder by hiring a hitman
Read more
Ukrainian troops in trouble on every front, says Kiev's new joint forces commander
According to Andrey Gnatov, "the situation is very complicated in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhovo and Toretsk areas and near the city of Chasov Yar, as well as in the Kupyansk area and Volchansk"
Read more
Roman Seleznev, returned to Russia during swap, did not expect to see Putin — newspaper
Russian national Roman Seleznev was accused of hacking into the databases of about 200 US companies
Read more
Two Russians taken hostage by Niger Jihadist group — AFP
According to the news agency, the radical group released a video in which two men said they were working in Mbanga when JNIM arrested them
Read more
Russia creates doomsday FPV drone for use in event of nuclear attacks — UAV developer
According to Dmitry Kuzyakin, it is a small drone that can be stowed compactly along with ground-based equipment
Read more
Seven people killed in Israeli strikes on camp in Gaza Strip
More than 18 people were injured, Al Jazeera reported
Read more
Poll reveals Trump more popular with US voters than Harris
A total of 4% of respondents said they would vote for another candidate
Read more
Eight people killed in Israeli Air Force strike on Gaza refugee camp
A child was among the dead
Read more
Maduro blames US, Musk for leading coup attempts in Venezuela
Bolivarian Republic's President said that "they are attempting to direct a sequel of the `Guaido’ movie"
Read more
Russia’s Su-35 fighters patrol neutral waters of Black Sea
It was done to prevent violation of Russia’s sovereign airspace by foreign aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Dozens detained in riots in UK cities
According to the UK media, the protests staged by far-right forces against the backdrop of the murder of three children in Southport ended in some cases in clashes with law enforcement officers and looting
Read more
Putin congratulates To Lam on being elected Vietnamese Communist Party secretary general
The Russian president wished To Lam success in his work as arty leader and head of state, as well as good health and well-being
Read more
Iran, its allies my attack Israel on several fronts — expert
Hassan Fahs sees a direct indication that events will develop in accordance with such a scenario in a statement by Hassan Nasrallah, the general secretary of the Shiite Hezbollah party
Read more
Russia’s East battlegroup defeats four Ukrainian brigades
Russia’s Center battlegroup liberated the settlement of Novoselovka Pervaya in the Donetsk People's Republic
Read more