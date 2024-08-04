Around 39,600 Palestinians die in Gaza since October 2023

CAIRO, August 4. /TASS/. Around 39,600 people have died in the Gaza Strip as a result of the actions of the Israeli military, which has been conducting an operation there since last October, the Health Ministry of the Palestinian enclave said in its Telegram channel.

"The number of victims of the Israeli aggression in Gaza since last October has risen to 39,583 and another 91,398 people have been wounded," the ministry said.

The Health Ministry stressed that "over the past 24 hours, 33 Palestinians were killed and 118 injured as a result of the shelling and airstrikes carried out by Israeli forces in various areas of the Gaza Strip."

The situation in the Middle East has escalated sharply after militants of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas entered Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of border settlements and the taking of hostages. The situation has escalated dramatically once again after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Hamas and Hezbollah placed responsibility on Israel and warned of their reaction.