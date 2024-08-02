Israel hits rocket launchers in Gaza in retaliation to shelling attacks on southern areas

TEL AVIV, August 2. /TASS/. Israel has hit rockets launchers in the Gaza Strip, which were used to shell Israel’s territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Over the past day (Friday), numerous rockets were identified crossing from the southern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. No injuries were reported," it said. "In response, the IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) struck and dismantled the launchers in the Gaza Strip from which the rockets were fired."

Earlier, the IDF reported several shelling attacks from the Gaza Strip. One projectile fell down near Ashdod, other attacks targeted Israel’s areas bordering the enclave. No casualties were reported.