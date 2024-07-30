{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace six times in past day

Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace, Oleg Ignasyuk said

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area six times during the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15 and a pair of TF-16n fighter jets, as well as a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, six times during the day.".

Iran sees US as hostile, will bolster ties with Russia — analyst
"Throughout history, the US and the West looked at Iran, and the world in general, as colonies," Iranian political scientist Professor Ruhollah Modabber said
Top Israeli diplomat threatens Erdogan with Saddam Hussein’s fate
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Turkish president "follows in the footsteps" of the former Iraq leader
Russian forces expand bridgehead for liberation of Makeyevka in LPR — military expert
As for the Svatovo-Kremennaya area, there are battles near Stelmakhovka, Nevsky and Makeyevka, Andrey Marochko said
Losing two villages in DPR heavy blow for Ukrainian army — NYT
On July 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Urozhainoye in the area south of Donetsk
Israel’s strikes on Lebanon seen as blatant violation on int’l law — Russian ministry
The Israel Defense Forces said earlier that Israeli forces had delivered a strike on Beirut targeting a Hezbollah commander who was responsible for the attack on Majdal Shams
Hezbollah launches drones toward Israel in response to strike on Beirut
Fighters launched several squadrons of suicide drones toward the Upper and Western Galilee
Russian MFA lodges protest with Czech charge d'affaires over embassy employee
On July 29, the charge d'affaires of the Czech Republic in Russia Jan Ondrejka was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry
Erdogan urges global community to stop Israel until it is too late
The Turkish president emphasized that he would not be intimidated by any threats from "computer clowns"
Russian tennis star Rublev eager to compete at 2024 Olympics in Paris
"I will be certainly in the singles [competitions] and I don’t know about the rest of the [Russian] players, because we have not decided this issue as of yet," Andrey Rublev noted
Yandex revenue approaches $2.8 bln in Q2
Moreover, Yandex has published its annual revenue forecast for 2024 for the first time in two years, which is expected to rise by 38-40%
Blocking oil transit ‘devised’ in Brussels, not Kiev — Hungarian top diplomat
Peter Szijjarto reiterated that the suspension of the transit of Russian oil undermined the energy security of the two EU states and was a direct violation of the association agreement with the EU
Some 400 US citizens killed in hostilities in Ukraine — former Pentagon official
"We know that at least 400 Americans have died whether they are contractors or in uniform. Our administration won't say this," he said
Russian artillery destroys Abrams tank, crew, using Krasnopol smart munition
According to the artillery system’s commander, the tank got stuck in the mud and was subsequently destroyed by Russian artillery
IOC removes video with main episodes of Paris Olympics opening ceremony
In particular, organizers of the ceremony were accused of disrespect to religious people because of mockery of the Last Supper picture by Leonardo da Vinci
Iran-Russia gas deal becomes the most important bilateral agreement — expert
The West and the United States are absolutely against the creation of a transit energy corridor in Iran, Iranian political Ruhollah Modabber said
Mass introduction of digital ruble possible starting July 2025 — Central Bank Governor
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the platform of digital ruble showed efficiency and reliability as it was tested
European diplomats, military don’t expect Ukraine to have frontline successes — media
"Russia’s breaking through the second line of Ukraine’s defenses is "just a matter of time," the sources say
Putin orders agreement on common energy market of Russia, Belarus be signed
The common energy market is a strategic issue in relations between Moscow and Minsk
Russian State Duma approves law banning ‘trash streams’
The document also gives Russia's mass media and telecommunications watchdog the right to manage communication networks based on directives by the prosecutor general and his deputies in order to remove the banned information
Iran condemns Israeli attack on Beirut
The Iranian foreign ministry called on the international community and the UN Security Council to take measures against Israel and its threats to “Lebanon’s security, regional and international stability”
Ukrainian army unsuccessfully counterattacks near Volchansk for two months — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that Russian units had started "taking more active action" near Volchansk, "putting pressure" on Ukrainian forces holding positions of secondary importance
Global IT outage has not affected operation of Russia’s largest banks — VTB, Sber
"All Sber’s systems are operating normally, we are not seeing any failures," the bank said
Political instability in Venezuela may play right into ExxonMobil's hands — expert
Protesters are chanting anti-government slogans, accusing the authorities of tampering with the vote
Mexico denies applying for BRICS membership
Country’s foreign ministry noted that republic is keeping a close eye on groups development
US marine sentenced in absentia in Russia for mercenarism on Ukrainian side
The Investigative Committee stressed that the court sentenced him in absentia to 14 years in jail
Russian corvette, Indian frigate conduct exercise in Gulf of Finland
The crews of the Russian and Indian ships jointly practiced the search for floating mines with radio-technical equipment
Biden suffered undisclosed ‘medical emergency’ in Nevada on July 17 — journalist
According to Jordan Schachtel, the emergency was far more serious than the general malaise
Trump says Biden’s withdrawal from presidential race is 'first coup' in US history
"The Democrats staged a coup against the president of the United States. They went to him and told him: 'You are leaving. You are way down in the poll'," Donald Trump said
West expects Russia's capitulation, which will never happen — Lavrov
There will be no such thing, all the goals of the special military operation will be achieved, there is no doubt about that, Foreign Minister said
US informs Iran of readiness to return to nuclear deal — newspaper
According to the source, the US informed the Iranian authorities that the Biden administration was ready to hold talks on a swift return to the JCPOA "provided that minor amendments to it are made"
Lavrov, Qatari Foreign Minister discuss conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine
Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs "thanked the State of Qatar for its efforts to reunite children with their families, as part of its ongoing mediation aimed at reuniting families separated by the Russian-Ukrainian crisis
Press review: Pentagon unveils new Arctic strategy and Russia, Iran rework strategic pact
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 24th
US concerned about security level of its missile warning satellite cluster — expert
Alexander Stepanov explained that the US space forces find very worrisome the anti-satellite capabilities of China and Russia, as well as the low resistance of the orbital cluster to the potential impact of nuclear weapons
French politician calls for dissolving European Union
Florian Philippot lambasted Brussels for the way it treated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban "after he visited Ukraine and Russia on a peacemaking mission"
Russia’s Federal Customs Service finds tusks of rare walrus in passenger’s luggage
The passenger claimed that he bought the walrus tusks at a flea market
FACTBOX: Train collides with truck in Russia's Volgograd Region
16 people were hospitalized with 13 adults, one child and two conductors among them
Russia’s Obereg armor vest outshines US, Chinese rivals in tests
Meanwhile, a Chinese-made armor vest failed to withstand a shot and was pierced through
Olympic opening ceremony testifies to decay of Western elites — Poland’s Kaczynski
The leader of Poland's Law and Justice party said this trend "threatens the future of the Christian civilization, which most is the most human-friendly one in the history of the world"
Ukraine would have remained whole if Kiev had listened to Moscow — Foreign Ministry
"Zelensky traded a unique, truly advantageous position for the West's promise to make him Russia’s conqueror," Maria Zakharova said
Potential military conflict over Taiwan to be global in scope — top US diplomat
"We have 50% of [the] container traffic going through the Taiwan Strait every single day, 70% of the semiconductors manufactured on Taiwan <…> which is exactly why all of us are focused on trying to make sure that peace and stability are preserved, that the status quo is maintained," Antony Blinken said
Russian troops liberate Leninskoye community in DPR over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 315 personnel, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles and two 122mm D-30 howitzers
Iran's army detains tanker carrying 700,000 liters of oil in Persian Gulf
Together with nine crew members, who are citizens of India, the tanker was sent to the port of Imam Khomeini
Battlegroup Center liberates DPR’s Volchye settlement
Ukraine’s daily losses in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center amount up to 400 troops
Russia almost overtakes US in LNG supplies to Europe in July — Bloomberg
According to the agency, it beсame possible due to decline in demand on US LNG in Europe
Vehicles, weapons used by Malian militants reveal coordination by Western forces — officer
On July 26, armed militants attacked a patrol of government forces near Ti-n-Zaouatene in northeastern Mali, on the border with Algeria
Belarus’ Lukashenko pardons German citizen sentenced to capital punishment
"The head of state, taking into account all the circumstances, has decided to pardon the convict," the statement reads
US moves tanks from Germany to Poland — radio
According to its information, 87 tanks, 150 infantry fighting vehicles and 18 self-propelled artillery units will be transferred to the base in Powidz in the central part of the country
Russia to be one of first countries to be visited by Maduro after reelection — ambassador
The Russian diplomat stressed that Nicolas Maduro was a welcome guest in Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin had noted this in his congratulatory telegram
Rostec chief tells Putin about use of Supercam drones in special operation
The Supercam UAV is produced in both reconnaissance version and kamikaze versions
Over 20 people remain in hospitals after Russian truck collides with train — official
Of those people, three are in grave condition, Mikhail Murashko noted, citing medics
EU to be held accountable for supporting war in Ukraine — Orban
The prime minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of a traditional summer university organized in Romania by Hungarian NGOs and organizations of the Hungarian minority in Romania
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 12
Israel’s strike on Beirut seen as attempt to restore hegemony in region — Hamas
The Palestinian movement expressed solidarity with the Hezbollah and blamed the US administration for Israel’s actions as it "continues its open political and military support [for Israel], provoking it to commit more crimes that are wrecking peace and stability in the Middle East"
Russian State Duma speaker hails relations with Cuba as ‘unexampled’
"Bidens, they come and go. While Cuba exist and will into the future," Vyacheslav Volodin said
US-backed attempted state coup underway in Venezuela, says defense chief
"What we witness today is another state coup being organized by far-right extremists backed by imperialistic forces namely by the North American imperialism and its allies," Vladimir Padrino Lopez said
Shipbuilders float out Molniya-class fast-speed missile boat for Russian Navy
The upgraded missile boat will get the name of Stupinets in honor of the city of Stupino in the Moscow Region
14 civilians killed, over 80 wounded in Ukraine’s attacks on Russian towns in past week
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the most intensive shelling attacks were reported during the week from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the borderline Belgorod Region
US to send Kiev armament for F-16 jets — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the timing of the deliveries is unknown
Up to 1,000 militants attack Russian fighters in Mali — statement
It is reported that on July 25, the militants attacked again, "but thanks to the coordinated actions of storm troopers and Malian servicemen, the attempted attack was repelled"
Ukraine loses first-line fortifications near Slavyansk, Kramatorsk — Russian officer
Apty Alaudinov stressed that Russian forces "can go a number of different ways in maneuvering to block the enemy"
Russia develops remotely controlled vehicle to deliver munitions to battlefield — Rostec
According to Sergey Chemezov, the vehicle is now being tested by the military, which will be followed by mass production
Russian stock market indices plunging on Monday
The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index dropped by 2.88%, the dollar-denominated RTS Index edged down by 3.99%
Rostec steps up production of glide bombs of all calibers
Such munitions with gliding modules are actively used in the special military operation
Russian Northern Fleet Frigate Admiral Gorshkov completes call at Algerian port
During their stay in the foreign port, Northern Fleet sailors celebrated Russian Navy Day and the 6th anniversary of the hoisting of the St. Andrew's flag on the frigate
Russian lawmakers adopt law on legalizing cryptocurrency mining
The requirements for the activities of individuals and legal entities engaged in digital currency mining will be established by the Russian government together with the Bank of Russia
Trump says Kamala Harris has low IQ
US ex-President said it at the conference in Nashville
Erdogan warns that Turkey may enter Israel
According to the television channel, this way the Turkish leader reiterated his readiness to support Palestine by any means
Ukrainian opposition demands parliament speaker's resignation over pro-Hitler remarks
The speaker’s shocking remarks sparked outrage among the public
Senior Russian diplomat says confrontation between global majority and West is off scale
According to Alexander Pankin, many international institutes that were established 70-80 years ago "allow to continue playing by the rules that were invented by the West, which keeps adjusting them to various club or other group formats"
UK loses ground in global manufacturing rankings, Russia gains — The Times
China topped the rating, followed by the US
Russian lawmaker calls on Paris Mayor’s Office staff to go for another dip in Seine
"These people fooled athletes and sports fans for several years but eventually a failure occurred and competitions in the sport of triathlon might not be held at all at the Olympic Games," Dmitry Svishchev said
Rostec fulfills 100% of state defense order on equipment demanded in special op zone
Sergey Chemezov noted that all major branches of Rostec are involved in supplying the Russian army with equipment
International Friendship Association proposes to postpone 2024 World Friendship Games
"The main reason for reconsidering the Games dates is the insufficient recovery time for top athletes participating in major international tournaments in the summer of 2024," according to the tournament’s organizers
Ukraine, West comprehend lost territories impossible to take back militarily — FT
According to the journalist Gideon Rachman, both Ukraine and the West comprehend that the Ukrainian troops would not be able to take back all territories, but do not acknowledge that in public
Erdogan says will complain to Pope Francis about LGBT propaganda during Olympic opening
The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris was a manifestation of disrespect to the entire Christian and Muslim world, the Turkish leader said
Malian authorities say terrorists were trained by Ukrainian instructors
The Malian authorities have established that training of rebels was organized in Mauritania
Kiev 'patches up holes' on frontline with mobilized soldiers — Estonian ex-General
According to Uhtegi, Ukraine simply does not have enough troops, and military units, sent to the frontline, are often staffed at about 60%
Ukrainians should decide whether they want to give up territories — top Austrian diplomat
Alexander Schallenberg emphasized that there could be no negotiations on Ukraine without Kiev
IDF claims elimination of Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon
According to the IDF, a precision airstrike near the settlement of Deir Kifa eliminated Fadel Ibrahim
Press review: World reacts to Maduro's re-election and Israel-Lebanon war still on table
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 30th
Kremlin warns outside countries against fueling unrest in Venezuela
"It is very important that attempts to shake the situation in Venezuela are not fueled by third countries, third parties, so that Venezuela is free from external interference," Dmitry Peskov said
US unable to compete with Russia, China alone — report
The RAND Corporation think tank highlighted the need for the US to strengthen its allies
Northern Fleet forces deploy to Barents Sea in Russian Navy’s sweeping drills
The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov designated the deployment of the Northern Fleet’s naval strike group
Both US parties exploit 'factors of Russia, Putin' in election race — Kremlin spokesman
"It’s an inevitable reality that we face, to our regret, in the United States," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Russia’s new gains bring closer liberation of Seversk, Krasnoarmeisk, says DPR head
These are small communities but the Ukrainian army has turned them into its strongholds, Denis Pushilin said
West wants to defeat Russia militarily to get access to its wealth — Hungarian premier
Orban recalled the period of the 1990s, when "Europeans were welcomed in Russia and managed to infiltrate the Russian economy, meeting no resistance"
Overwhelming national debt will hardly slow down US' military intentions — Kremlin
The US Department of the Treasury said on Monday that the country’s national debt had climbed above $35 trillion for the first time ever
Russian Tesla car owner wins bonanza lawsuit over automotive malfunction
Having forwarded a claim to the seller the woman was offered to send the car to the service center in Berlin at her own expense
Lavrov, Qatari Minister of State discuss coordination in Middle East settlement
The ministry noted that the parties discussed in detail the issues of further development of Russian-Qatari relations, "including the expansion of cooperation in trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres"
US financial sanctions cover a third of all countries — newspaper
According to the news outlet data, more than 60% of low-income countries across the world are under US financial restrictions
Spain permits Russian frigate to dock in country
Earlier reports said that the ship’s crew was experiencing issues with calling at ports due to anti-Russia sanctions imposed at the end of June
Gasum halts Russian LNG purchases
"Gasum complies with all sanctions imposed by the EU and has accordingly ceased all purchases of Russian LNG," the company said
Trump slams opening ceremony of 2024 Paris Olympics 'disgrace'
The Olympic Games are being held in Paris from July 26 to August 11
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US-born descendant of Russian empress
According to the decree, Russian citizenship has also been given to Peter Lavelle, US-born journalist and host on Russia’s English-language television channel RT
Number of casualties from Israeli airstrike on Beirut rises to 68 — officials
According to the Health Ministry, 14 people are in serious condition
Duma speaker conveys warm greetings from Putin to Iran’s president — press service
Representatives from at least 80 countries took part in the inauguration ceremony
Arkady Novikov: I’ll continue to be a Slave of the Lamp
The founder and owner of the Novikov Group in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
No threat to joint projects with Russia after elections in Venezuela — Russian Ambassador
Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro won the elections in Venezuela on July 28
Hamas calls for declaring August 3 as world Gaza support day
The Hamas leader stressed the "need for effective national, Arab, Islamic and international participation in this non-stop process" of support for the enclave’s population and Palestinian prisoners
