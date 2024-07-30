Pentagon says US army initiates test of conventional hypersonic system in Florida

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. The US military has conducted a hypersonic weapons test in Florida, a Pentagon spokesperson told TASS.

"The US Army and Navy recently initiated a test of a conventional hypersonic system at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. This test was an essential benchmark in the development of operational hypersonic technology. Vital data on the performance of the hardware and software was collected that will inform the continued progress toward fielding hypersonic weapons," he said. "This test follows a previous successful flight test of the AUR (All-Up Round) completed earlier this year," the Pentagon official added.

However, he did not specify whether the test was successful and provided no details about the hypersonic system.

Pentagon officials have on many occasions admitted that the US is behind Russia and China in terms of hypersonic weapons production. On July 16, Pentagon Spokesperson Patrick Ryder said that the US would work to accelerate development and testing on hypersonic base programs. He added that "the Navy and the Army did recently complete a flight test of a hypersonic missile from the Pacific Missile Range in Hawaii.".