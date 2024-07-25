Over 150,000 people evacuated as Typhoon Gaemi approaches China’s eastern coast

BEIJING, July 25. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have evacuated more than 150,000 residents from the Fujian province in the east of the country in anticipation of Typhoon Gaemi’s impending landfall, Xinhua reported.

According to the agency, Gaemi, a tropical cyclone accompanied by gale-force winds, will hit the region on Thursday afternoon. Over 70 ferry routes have been suspended and about 100 air flights have been canceled.

According to meteorologists, the typhoon will continue to move in the northwestern direction at about 10-15 km/hour. Gaemi is already bringing heavy rain to Fujian. More than 170 mm of precipitation has fallen in some areas over the day.

The province’s officials have taken a number of measures due to the emergency situation.