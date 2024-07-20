Belarus offers options for resolving situation around German national sentenced to death

MINSK, July 20. /TASS/. Belarus has come up with specific options in the situation of a German national sentenced to death, Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz said.

"Taking the German Foreign Ministry’s request into account, Belarus came up with specific options as to how the situation may unfold. The two countries’ foreign ministries are in consultations on the issue," he noted.

Glaz pointed out that "this criminal is a German citizen," and therefore Minsk "understands Germany’s concern about him."

"In total compliance with international norms and bilateral agreements, Belarus ensured consular access to this person," the spokesman said.

Previously, Western media reported, citing organizations, deemed extremist in Belarus, that a Belarusian court sentenced German citizen Rico Krieger to death over charges of terrorism and mercenarism.