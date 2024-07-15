US Secret Service to work with Congress on investigating Trump’s assassination attempt

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. The US Secret Service will cooperate with Congressional committees in order to investigate the actions of its staff during an attempt on the life of former US President Donald Trump, the agency’s Director Kimberly Cheatle said in a statement.

"We understand the importance of the independent review announced by President Biden yesterday and will participate fully. We will also work with the appropriate Congressional committees on any oversight action," she noted.

Earlier, the Washington Post asserted that the attempt on Trump’s life was the biggest failure of the United States Secret Service in decades. US billionaire and celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk has accused the agency of being unable to ensure Trump’s security and called for the resignation of its chief and the head of Trump’s security detail. The politician himself said that the Secret Service did a "fantastic job," eliminating the suspected shooter with a single bullet.

An assassination attempt on Trump took place at a pre-election rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The former president was wounded but his life is not in danger: the bullet tore off a small piece of his ear. One of his supporters was killed in the shooting. The attacker, Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, was killed by the Secret Service. The shooter’s motives are not yet known.