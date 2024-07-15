US Republican National Convention set to start in Milwaukee amid heightened security

MILWAUKEE /US State of Wisconsin/, July 15. /TASS/. The US Republican National Convention kicks off on Monday in Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin, amid extremely heightened security measures in the wake of the assassination attempt on ex-US President Donald Trump.

Delegates at the convention are set to nominate billionaire Trump as a candidate for the US presidency and approve the party's political platform, while the former president himself decided to keep the intrigue to the last as he as set to announce the name of his vice-presidential candidate during the event.

A source told TASS earlier that law enforcers providing security at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee had been put on high alert following the assassination attempt on Trump, which took place at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

Up to 50,000 people are expected to attend the event in Milwaukee, which will last for four days and will be closed to the general public. The Convention’s schedule stipulate speeches delivered by the party’s leading figures, culminating in a speech by Trump, who will be officially endorsed by the party as a candidate for the US presidency.

The Convention will be attended by 2,429 delegates representing US states and territories and they will ultimately cast their votes for the party's nominee for the country’s president. Members of the Congress, governors, party leaders and other high-ranking officials are expected to be among the attendees.

It’s worth noting that Milwaukee was set to serve as the stage for the Democratic National Convention in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held in an on-line format.

The city in the state of Wisconsin boasts a population of just over half a million residents, who predominantly support Democrats, so there is a low-key attitude among locals toward the Republican convention.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social page on Sunday that he would not change his schedule following the shooting incident during his rally in Pennsylvania and would go to Milwaukee to the Republican National Convention.

"Based on yesterday’s terrible events, I was going to delay my trip to Wisconsin, and The Republican National Convention, by two days, but have just decided that I cannot allow a "shooter," or potential assassin, to force change to scheduling, or anything else. Therefore, I will be leaving for Milwaukee, as scheduled, at 3:30 P.M.," he stated.

On July 13, Trump survived an assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The Republican was wounded. According to recent reports, he is safe, he received a minor injury - the bullet pierced his right ear.

The shooting left one person killed and two injured. The shooter was killed by officers of the US Secret Service, which is responsible, in particular, for protecting the top officials of the state.

The FBI are investigating the shooting at Trump’s rally as a possible domestic terrorism attack and assassination.