Biden’s key sponsors intent to cut funding for his campaign — website

NEW YORK, July 12. /TASS/. The main sponsor of the US Democratic Party intend to stop the funding of US President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, the TMZ TV channel reported, citing its sources.

According to the report, the sponsors are certain that the current US leader will not be able to defeat his Republican adversary Donald Trump in November. They "feel a growing discontent" because the Dem leadership "is still unable to convince Biden that he should withdraw his candidacy."

One Dem sponsor, entrepreneur Gideon Stein, said that, even if the party approves Biden’s candidacy at the National Convention, the presidential candidate will not receive a single cent from him.

"Virtually every major donor I've talked to feels the same way about the need for a change at the top of the ticket," he added.

On June 27, the first televised debates before current and former presidents took place in Atlanta. Biden and Trump were prohibited from having speech points during the debates. According to a CNN express poll, two thirds of the viewers said that Trump won the debate.

Previously, The Wall Street Journal reported that a panic sparked among the US Congressional Democrats over what they consider Biden’s unsuccessful performance at the debates. On July 4, Trump opined that Biden will withdraw his candidacy and will be replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he assessed as a more convenient opponent.