Biden sees no point in allowing Kiev to strike Moscow with US missiles

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said he saw no reason to give Kiev permission to strike Moscow or other Russian regions within the same range.

"If he could strike Moscow, strike the Kremlin, does that make sense? It doesn’t," he told reporters during the post-NATO summit press conference in Washington.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on May 28 that the selection of targets and flight assignments for modern strike systems are made remotely or automatically, "without the presence of Ukrainian servicemen." This is done by those who produce and supply these systems to Ukraine, he pointed out. Putin warned that NATO countries should "realize what they are playing with." Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev emphasized on May 31 that all long-range weapons delivered to Ukraine are already "directly controlled by NATO servicemen" and that such actions could be a pretext for retaliatory strikes.