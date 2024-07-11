Turkey starts work on grain deal restart, ready for mediation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky in Washington on the sidelines of the NATO summit that Ankara initiated efforts on grain deal restart and is ready to any initiatives to settle the conflict in Ukraine, the communications department of the Turkish leader informed in conclusion of the meeting.

"President Erdogan said at the meeting Turkey continues effort to end the Ukrainian-Russian war by way of making the just peace and started work to resume the Black Sea grain initiative. President Erdogan also said that Turkey is ready to any initiative, including mediation, to lay the basis for the peace," the department said.

Turkey expects that the Black Sea grain deal will be resumed in a new format by way of creating the grain corridor through its territory for supplies to African countries and other regions experiencing food security programs, Erdogan said after the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on July 3.

The grain deal signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 ceased to be in effect on July 17, 2023. The main objective of the deal - to deliver grain to needy countries, was not realized and the West brought the bulk of Ukrainian grain to its countries, the Russian President repeatedly said.